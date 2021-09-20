Gigi Hadid to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 3 Times stars showed us that love lies in bubble braids and ponytails

Are you one of those who give all your time to tending to your wardrobe needs? While styling yourself up with chic outfits makes you all happy, your tresses too could use a little pick-me-up? Let’s talk beyond messy hairdos and ponytails that have been a part of our life since childhood. Bubble braids are a thing now, wish to make a debut too?

We’ve seen a few celebs who’ve given this a thumbs up and seem to approve of how cool it looks. Here’s how to treat your hair to something fun! You can take it to a party, date night, or for a beach day. Check out the steps:

Gigi Hadid

Step 1: Wash the grime off your hair and apply the conditioner.

Step 2: Spray heat protection/defense before you blow-dry your hair.

Step 3: Take a comb and opt for the middle-parted hairdo.

Step 4: Pick a few elastic hairbands and sections of the front bits of your hair from both sides. Let the rest of your hair sit easy and breezy.

Step 5: Now, use the hairbands to create the braid starting from the right or left as per your choice.

Step 6: With your fingertips, loosen each section out to create that slightly fluffy bubble-like effect.

Step 7: Repeat this until you get to the tip of your hair.

You can take it to a party, date night, or for a beach day.

Jonas

Step 1: Brush your dirt-free mane into a pulled-back high ponytail. Let those tendrils stay loose.

Step 2: You can choose colourful hairbands or stick to one hue. Now, do not wrap these into braids, rather go for a ponytail style leaving more space between the first and the next one.

Step 3: Meticulously loosen it out as you get done with each to form those bubbles.

Step 4: Follow the same until you reach a little above the end of your hair.

Step 5: If you want to take control over and wish for flyaways to stay put, use hair wax.

Sara Ali Khan

Step 1: If you’re going all-out funky, this is the ideal one for you.

Step 2: Use a volumising spray, and center-part your hair neatly with a brush.

Step 3: Take the first side of your liking, and you can do it in a relaxed way. Go messy, take a hairband and tie the first one.

Step 4: Continue the same with gaps left in between.

Step 5: Once done with one side, repeat the same on the other side to finish off the look.

Have you tried bubble braids/ponytails before? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 6 Times Deepika Padukone showed us how to take the regal desi route with silk sarees