Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Grab phones from brands like Apple, Oppo & more at Prime early deals

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is here with the most awaited early deals exclusively for Prime members. Prime members are people who have paid a subscription fee to get access to privileges offered by Amazon. These early deals are available for a certain period of time and must be availed asap. To save time and energy, we have listed here the most wanted mobile phones of the season. These are fairly priced at Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale and you can head forward now to get instant discounts.

Buy mobile phones from top brands like Apple, Samsung and more at Prime early deals

1. Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 is known for its perfect size, incredible features and latest upgrades. The device has a 15 cm super retina XDR display that makes picture quality larger than life. Its cinematic mode lets you enjoy shallow depth of field. The remarkable dual-camera system is worth praising. It features 12MP wide and ultra-wide cameras, smart HDR 4, photographic styles, night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording and night mode. The ceramic shield design is highly durable and keeps your phone secure. For that quick performance, there is an A15 Bionic chip in it. You can expect up to 19 hours of video playback. You can get this phone at a huge discount with the ongoing early Prime deals at Great Freedom Sale, 2022.

Price Rs. 79,900

Deal Price Rs. 68,890

2. Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro is a mobile phone which is highly in demand. In case, you haven’t got it yet, make sure to buy it at discounts going on mobiles during Amazon Sale 2022. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 32G with Kryo 470 Octa-core for fast-paced processing. It features a 64 MP Quad Rear camera with 8MP Ultra-wide mode for amazing picture quality. The battery can last up to long hours, thanks to its, 5020 mAH large battery that can be quickly charged with a 33W fast charger. The 6 GB RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage can hold large amounts of data indefinitely.

Price Rs. 19,999

Deal Price Rs. 15,999

3. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone is a hyped product, and once you get it, the hype will make complete sense. It is loaded with stunning features that one only wishes to have in his phone. The phone is paired with LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage along with 5G enabled flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset for speedy performance and effortless multitasking experience. It has a 10-bit AMOLED display that is bound to give vivid, colourful pictures and a smoother touch function. To keep the display protected, Corning Gorilla Victus glass has been used. For rich audio volume, there exist dual symmetrical speakers that are powered by Harman Kardon. The 5000mAh battery can give long-lasting backup with a charge of 17 minutes. Fortunately, the phone is available at discounts with bank offers that you can avail during the early Prime deals going on.

Price Rs. 49,999

Deal Price Rs. 35,999

4. OnePlus 10R 5G

OnePlus has made its mark in the tech world with its impeccable features, great audio video quality and super long battery life. This phone from OnePlus excels at providing heart-capturing videos with the multiple camera features. It has a 50MP main Camera with Sony IMX766 and 2MP macro camera with dual LED flash. The display has a variety of modes like reading mode, night mode, auto brightness, hyper touch mode and eye comfort mode. With powerful OxygenOS based on Android 12, the phone has amazing performance power.

Price Rs. 38,999

Deal Price Rs. 34,999

5. Realme Narzo 50A Prime

Realme Narzo 50A Prime is a popular mobile phone that is known for its phenomenal features. There is enough storage capacity provided with 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM. The phone has an impressive 50MP AI triple camera along with 8MP front camera for a fantastic picture quality. Its battery can last for an entire day, thanks to its 5000 mAh battery. Loaded with a powerful Unisoc T612 processor, you can dive into multitasking experiences without any hassle. You can avail discounts on this phone by indulging in the early Prime deals running at the Great Freedom Festival Sale.

Price Rs. 13,499

Deal Price Rs. 11,499

6. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Samsung Galaxy series has been quite successful in serving its customers. And still, if you have not tried this outstanding phone, then it is time to grab it. There are many discount offers running today as Prime deals. You can avail these offers organized during the Independence Day sale. This phone from the Galaxy series has gained massive praise for its cool features. It has a 108MP quad camera setup that includes several other interesting features like object eraser and photo remaster. The phone has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Display that gives vivid and rich picture quality. It uses the MTK D900 Octa Core 2.4GHz 6 nm Processor for a faster processing experience. There is 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory in the phone that provides massive storage. It comes with Knox security that keeps the phone protected.

Price Rs. 34,999

Deal Price Rs. 26,999

7. OPPO A15s

A phone like this one is moderately priced and offers numerous stunning features that are hard to resist. This phone has a 13MP main camera, 2MP depth camera and 8MP AI beautification front camera. It has excellent features like rear fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock and eye comforting filters. The device comes with a 4230mAH lithium-polymer battery that provides a talk-time of 29 hours. You can rely on the device for high storage space as it comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. Functioning on android version 10 and 2.3GHz Mediatek Helio P35 octa core processor, the phone performs profoundly at multitasking.

Price Rs. 13,990

Deal Price Rs. 9,990

Buying a decent phone has become a challenging task these days with the rising prices and numerous confusing options. But with the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, 2022, buying a phone is as simple as eating cake. All you need to do is go through this article, select your best suited option and grab it at huge discounts with the ongoing early Prime deals. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale gives you a great chance to invest in the best brands without ripping off your pockets. The early offer lasts only for today, so hurry now. Grab these offers now!

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

