Top 27 Foods That Make Your Buttocks Bigger

This may sound unbelievable, but yes, there are a variety of foods that make your buttocks bigger. Many people wish to get a bigger butt for multiple reasons— climbing stairs like a boss lady, improving posture, and aesthetic reasons. Contrary to what many people believe, keeping your glutes in shape starts in the kitchen. A healthy diet paired with exercise can help you yield great results soon. Here are some foods that can help you get a bigger butt. List of the Foods That Make Your Buttocks Bigger

1. Nut Butter Healthy fats are needed for muscle strength, bodybuilding, and getting a bigger butt. Cashew butter, peanut butter, and almond butter all contain fats that are heart-healthy, and essential nutrients including potassium, vitamin E, calcium, and magnesium. Source: fdc.nal.usda.gov Nuts not only help reduce cholesterol levels but also aid healthy digestion. 2. Chia Seeds Don't go by their size — chia seeds are packed with antioxidants, Omega-3 fatty acids, and fiber, all of which promote healthy living. Chia seed is one of the most nutrient-dense foods nature has to offer. They’re super rich in omega-3 and omega-6 six fatty acids, antioxidants, and fiber. Add chia seeds to your diet to develop the best glute muscles possible. 3. Spinach Remember Popeye from the classic 90s cartoons Popeye, the Sailor Man!?' He loved spinach, and after eating it, he used to get loads of energy and beat up the bad guys. This leafy green is a powerhouse of nutrients, antioxidants, and minerals. It is one of the best sources of iron and keeps you satiated for a long time. This is one of the healthiest foods that make your buttocks bigger. 4. Cottage Cheese Made from fresh curd, cottage cheese is an awesome food to have if you want to have a bigger butt. One cup of cottage cheese provides around 24 grams of protein, and plenty of vitamin B12, riboflavin, and phosphorus. Packed with casein, it is helpful in boosting muscle synthesis, which helps you get a bigger rump. Source: fdc.nal.usda.gov 5. Potatoes

This starchy vegetable is not just tasty, and flavorsome, but also healthy and nutritious. It is also one of the favorite foods of many. Packed with carbohydrates, potatoes are low in calories, which gives people a boost of energy. A half-cup of potatoes contains about 15.7 grams of carbohydrates and 67.9 calories. Source: fdc.nal.usda.gov They are one of the best foods for butt muscles building and increasing the girth of your glutes. Make a potato curry or have a potato salad to reap all its benefits. 6. Tofu Tofu is made from condensed soy milk and is packed with several nutrients and vitamins including vitamin B, magnesium, iron, calcium, and phosphorus. The soy protein present in tofu can be helpful in broadening your butt. According to a study, eating soy protein instead of casein for 30 days increased muscle volume in 59 people who indulged in less physical activity. Source: pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov 7. Pumpkin Seeds If you are looking for healthy snacks to increase your butt, then add pumpkin seeds to your diet. They are healthy, nutritious, and delicious, and are a great option for a balanced muscle-building diet. One ounce of pumpkin seeds offers around 8.5 grams of protein, healthy fats, manganese, phosphorous, healthy fats, and fiber. Source: fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app Manganese is helpful in boosting the body's metabolism and promoting muscle function, so it is essential to eat enough magnesium if you are looking to get bigger buttocks. 8. Avocados Avocados are a nutrient-dense fruit filled with vitamins, magnesium, potassium, riboflavin, pantothenic acid, potassium, niacin, folate, and omega-3 fatty acids. They keep a person satiated for a long time and are also helpful in preventing inflammation and muscle damage. Eat avocados to reap all their benefits, and stay healthy and fit. 9. Eggs If you want to build your body, then protein is a must-have, and what could be better than eggs to add protein to your diet? Eggs not only are a rich source of protein but also contain a wide array of healthy nutrients including healthy fats, iron, vitamins, and minerals. When trying to increase body weight, you need an ample amount of energy to boost your physical activity. Include eggs as a part of your daily diet to get a big butt. 10. Quinoa

Vegetarians always explore different options to fulfill their daily intake of protein. Quinoa is one of the rich sources of plant-based protein, and also contains amino acids, magnesium, zinc, folate, and iron. It gives energy to the body and also keeps it fit and healthy. It is one of the best foods that make your buttocks bigger. 11. Brown Rice Are you a fan of rice? If yes, then you'll be glad to hear that brown rice is one of the best foods to eat to get a bigger butt. Brown rice is whole grain rice that includes carbs to give you your daily dose of energy, protein to build muscle, and amino acids that get directly into your muscles for quick energy. Eating a cup of brown rice before your workout session will help you achieve a bigger butt quickly. 12. Greek Yogurt Greek yogurt is one food that's finger-licking good, and a nutritional powerhouse too. It's laden with calcium, protein, phosphorus, riboflavin, and vitamin B12, all of which promote muscle growth to enlarge your glutes. In a study, 30 participants consumed Greek yogurt as part of a 12-week training program, and it was concluded that it improved strength, body composition, and muscle thickness more than a placebo. Greek yogurt can be a tasty snack or can be added to your breakfast for increasing the size of your buttocks. Avoid eating flavored Greek yogurt because it contains added sugar and additives that are not healthy. Source: ncbi.nlm.nih.gov 13. Salmon Salmon is one of the best sources of protein and healthy fatty acids. Protein is a building block of muscles, and our body needs it for muscle growth. Salmon is packed with protein and omega-3 fatty acids that help build lean muscle mass in the glutes. Incorporate salmon into your diet to get a bigger butt. 14. Flaxseed Flaxseed boasts a good amount of magnesium, B vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and phosphorus. Adding it to your diet is an easy way to up your protein intake. You can soak it in water and keep it overnight, and then drink it in the morning, or sprinkle it on your salads or shakes. 15. Legumes Chickpeas, kidney beans, black beans, lentils, peas, peanuts, and navy beans are all examples of legumes. They are packed with protein and help in boosting the growth of your glutes. Apart from that, they contain magnesium, folate, iron, and magnesium that give energy to the body. It is easy to add legumes to your diet as there is a variety to choose from. 16. Milk

Milk is the secret of many people's energy. Full of calcium, it is one of the best beverages to have after an intense workout. It is also a rich source of fat, carbohydrates, minerals, vitamins, and protein. Drinking a glass of cow's milk might be helpful in enhancing post-exercise muscle protein synthesis, and reducing muscle soreness. Source: pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov In fact, milk also increases the efficiency of the body to use amino acids properly and support protein synthesis. Having said that, people who are lactose intolerant should avoid taking milk. 17. Chicken Breast Chicken breast is one of the best protein-rich foods to eat to make your butt bigger. It is filled with B vitamins, niacin, protein, and fat, and all of these are crucial for promoting energy production for your butt workout. Chicken breast can be cooked easily. You can add it to soups, grill it, or make a vegetable curry and relish it. 18. Tomatoes Although tomatoes contain a large amount of water, they are one of the best foods that make your buttocks bigger. Tomatoes have a fair amount of calcium, potassium, and protein, and all of these nutrients help a great deal in muscle building. Tomatoes are also known to be protective against muscle strength decline that occurs due to the natural aging process. You can use them to make curry, salads, or soups easily. All in all, they are one of the best foods that make your buttocks bigger. 19. Protein Shakes After an intense workout, all we want is to eat or drink something, but going for unhealthy foods or beverages after a workout can do more harm than good. Protein shakes are an awesome choice for a nutritious post-workout snack. Milk contains whey protein that not only boosts muscle growth but also speeds up recovery after a workout. Enjoy protein shakes after the workout and increase your butt size naturally. 20. Turkey

Are you wondering what foods make your buttocks bigger? Here's another, and it's tasty turkey! It is rich in protein and has fewer calories and saturated fats as compared to other red meat. You can add it to salads, and curries, or make kebabs, and cutlets. If you are worried about the fat content in turkey, you can opt for lean ground turkey. All in all, it is a great food to have if you are trying to enlarge your glutes. 21. Hemp Seeds Hemp seeds are obtained from the hemp plant and are a rich source of magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and healthy fats. They are a must-have food if you are trying to build and/or maintain your glutes once you have built them. You can grind hemp seeds and add them to smoothies, salads, and shakes. You can even have a hemp seed energy bar to get a kick-start to your day. 22. Sweet Potato Sweet potatoes are laden with beta-carotene, potassium, vitamin B6, manganese, vitamin C, and many more nutrients that aid muscle growth. The antioxidant properties of sweet potatoes help in preventing and reducing muscle soreness. They are comfort food and taste great when they are boiled, and consumed with other vegetables. 23. Mushroom Mushrooms are a healthy meal option for those who are vegetarians or vegans. They are low in calories and contain a modest amount of potassium, protein, fiber, zinc, folate, B vitamins, and magnesium. You can make mushroom curry or simply add them to salads, soups, or sandwiches. 24. Shrimp Shrimp is one food that's almost pure protein. It also contains fat and carbs, and adding this food to your diet is an easy way to get protein for muscle-building without loading up on calories. It also contains the amino acid leucine that's important for muscle growth. 25. Tilapia Tilapia is a white fish that has a generous amount of protein and is also a decent source of vitamin B12, niacin, magnesium, and phosphorus. Consuming foods rich in magnesium can help increase total body muscle mass, and strength and enlarge your glutes. Adding tilapia to your diet is one of the easiest ways to ensure the gains you make at the gym. 26. Buckwheat Buckwheat is a flowering plant that's known for its grain-like seeds and can be grounded easily into flour and replaced with traditional flours. It is enriched with protein, fiber, B vitamins, manganese, carbs, and magnesium. All these nutrients help your body stay healthy and perform muscle-building exercises efficiently. 27. Almonds

Almonds are one of the tastiest foods that make your buttocks bigger. Almonds are packed with vitamin E, calcium, protein, healthy fats, and iron. It is normal to have huge hunger cravings after a workout, so you need to replenish your body's nutrients and get an energy boost. The nutrients present in almonds help fight off fatigue and keep the body healthy. You can have roasted almonds, sprinkle the almond powder on your shakes, or soak some almonds overnight and eat them in the morning. Conclusion There is no need to go under the knife to get a bigger butt when you have natural options readily available to you. Incorporate these foods that make your buttocks bigger into your diet and increase the lean muscle mass in your butt. Do not forget to exercise to shape your butt.

ALSO READ: What is Yoga Butt and how to fix it? Here is all you need to know