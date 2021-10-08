Make delectable Lasagne at home in just 5 steps

Lasagne is comfort food that is made with lasagna pasta and tons of cheese. It is perfect for days when you want to eat something that is warm and filling without caring about the amount of calories! It also includes ground meat that gives it a delicious flavour. This dish is perfect to pamper your taste buds. You can make this delicacy at home.

So follow the recipe given below to make this Italian dish at home in just 5 simple steps.

Step 1

Take 9-10 lasagna noodles and cook them in boiling water for a few minutes. Once they achieve the al-dente texture, remove from heat and strain the pasta.

Step 2

Heat 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil in a pan. To this, add 500 gms ground beef, ½ medium onion, diced, ½ bell pepper, diced, 2 cloves garlic, minced.

Step 3

Next, add 1can tomato sauce, 80 gms tomato puree and 200 gms crushed tomatoes. Mix well. Season with 2 tbsp chopped fresh oregano, ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley, 1 tbsp Italian seasoning and a pinch of garlic powder followed by 1 tbsp white wine vinegar and some salt to taste.

Step 4

To prepare the cheese mixture, combine 1 ½ cups mozzarella, ¼ cup parmesan cheese, ricotta, parsley, and 1 egg in a bowl.

Step 5

In a baking pan, pour 1 cup of meat sauce followed by 3 lasagna noodles and ⅓ of cheese mix. Repeat this process two times. Cover with foil and bake for 40-45 minutes at 180 degrees celsius. Serve hot.

