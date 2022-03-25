4 Common miscarriages myths we need to stop believing

Miscarriage or stillbirth during pregnancy is still a taboo subject around the world, associated with stigma and shame. When a baby dies during pregnancy or childbirth, many women still do not receive adequate and dignified care. March 25th has been set aside as the International Day of the Unborn Child. The Day of the Unborn Child is a day to honour all children who are still alive inside their mothers' wombs, celebrate their lives, renew our commitment to protecting them, and speak out against abortion violence.

In most situations, a miscarriage is unavoidable. A miscarriage occurs when a pregnancy ends prematurely in the first few weeks or months. When it comes to common causes of miscarriage, it's difficult to separate fact from myth, and women who lose a pregnancy early are frequently bombarded with useless and misleading information.

Let's raise awareness on this day by debunking the 4 most common and persistent miscarriage myths.

1. A miscarriage is not the same as losing a child

As soon as a mother or father learns that their child has been conceived, they begin to bond with him or her. Whether you became pregnant the first time you tried or it took months or even years, learning that you're expecting a child fills you with joy, excitement and hope for the future. It might be terrible to lose your vision of the future and your relationship with your developing child. Those close to you may not comprehend your pain, especially if the death occurred early in your pregnancy.

2. Stress can cause a miscarriage

In order to protect their unborn children, some pregnant women avoid funerals and traumatic situations. However, daily stressors such as traffic on the way to work, a squabble with your husband, or unexpected bills will not harm your baby. Long-term stress, such as the kind that comes from living in poor conditions or being in an abusive relationship, might impair your health and increase your chances of miscarriage.

3. Miscarriages are preventable

Miscarriage is not increased by having sex, exercising, or eating the wrong foods. Because of genetic abnormalities, a fetus will spontaneously abort in most cases. If your baby has chromosomal abnormalities, a healthy lifestyle will keep you and your baby healthy, but it will not prevent miscarriage. Smoking or using recreational drugs, on the other hand, may raise your chances of miscarriage.

4. Prior birth control can cause a miscarriage

According to studies, there is no increased risk of miscarriage or significant birth defects if there has been contraceptive failure resulting in unintended pregnancy or if you've recently stopped taking contraception. Moreover, women who have used contraceptives for a long time should be reassured that ovulation will not be delayed and that they will not have an increased risk of miscarriage.

Make today, the International Day of the Unborn Child, a day to remember the millions of unborn children whose lives are not cherished or deemed to be worthy of life, and who are destined to become victims of abortion brutality.

Also Read: 4 Ways to reward yourself after a workout