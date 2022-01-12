4 Important health mistakes you must avoid this year

With the rise in Omicron cases, there is a constant need to maintain optimal immunity. Hence, good health is undoubtedly high on our list. The last few years of pandemic have taught us the value of holistic health and the importance of getting back to the basics in order to stay healthy and happy. So, we have wellness advocate and nutrition coach Eshanka Wahi here to present four health mistakes that you must avoid during the rest of 2022.

Avoid junk and processed foods and choose a sustainable diet

Frequent eating of junk food increases the intake of extra fat, simple carbs, and processed sugar, which spiked the sugar levels, and increases the risk of obesity and cardiovascular disease, among other chronic health concerns. Obesity, as a result, had many health concerns, primarily being that it begins to clog the arteries, laying the groundwork for poor heart health. Similarly, Junk food contains a high level of sugar and lacks the protein and carbohydrates that your body requires to burn this sugar.

This stresses your metabolism, which can impair the pancreas's ability to produce insulin. The simplest way to begin a healthy year is to make a conscious effort to fill your plate with more whole foods such as

Vegetables of all colors.

Clean proteins like meats, eggs, poultry, lentils, legumes, beans

Nuts & Seeds and pure protein sources and

Focus on less processed foods (like bread, cheese, processed meats & pre-made frozen meals).

A cup of blueberries for breakfast, a spinach salad for lunch, baby carrots, celery for a snack, and roasted broccoli for dinner are all much easier than you think.

Consume more water and fewer sugary drinks. Try a glass of sparkling water with cucumber, mint, and a squeeze of lime for a refreshing treat.

Three to four servings of vegetables per day is a good goal.

Bottling up stress

Let it all out if you're stressed. Keeping your emotions bottled up will result in a variety of health problems. High levels of stress have been linked to a weak immune system, high blood pressure, heart disease, weight gain, and diabetes. Find ways to deal with stress. You can reduce stress by engaging in activities such as meditation, yoga, deep breathing, exercise, therapy, or whatever you enjoy doing to help you disconnect from the outside world and reconnect with yourself.

Avoid overexertion

Plan for 3.5 hours of exercise every week. 45 mins, 5 times a week should do the trick. Don't think of it as punishment. Make it a part of your everyday life. Please remember that every day is not the same, for example, if someday you are not feeling like following your routine it is completely all right. Try hard to be consistent and to be in your daily routine.

Avoid irregular sleeping habits

Many of us have developed the habit of using electronic devices before going to bed, and this is causing us to lose sleep. Your brain and body systems will not function normally if you don't get enough sleep, which has serious health consequences and lowers your quality of life. We frequently prioritize socializing oversleeping because overworking has become a badge of honor in our society. We push our bodies to extremes by being sleep-deprived and over-caffeinated, which leads to anxiety and weakened immune system responses.

As a result, in order for our bodies to function optimally, we must ensure that we get 7-8 hours of quality sleep every day. Also, get sunlight for at least 1 hour daily.

