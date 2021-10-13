5 superfoods to kill anxiety and stress

In the hustle and bustle of daily life, the majority of the people experience high levels of stress and anxiety. Excess amount of anxiety and stress directly affects the health, especially the heart and the immune system. When anxiety and stress levels are at peak, you may ignore food or might not feel hungry. But research says that these 5 superfoods can aid in killing anxiety and stress.

1. Cadbury Bournville Rich Cocoa

Cocoa beans and the intensity of cocoa butter in a chocolate can largely promote positive health development. Dark chocolates rich in cocoa help one to unwind the daily mental baggage of life. This chocolate contains 70% cocoa making it perfect for reducing stress hormonal levels. One can witness beneficial positive side effects post the consumption of this utterly delicious dark chocolate. If you want to get rid of stress and anxiety? Grab this pack of Cadbury Bournville Rich Cocoa in no time.

2. Whole Candied Blueberries

Feeling anxious and stressed everyday? Feed Vitamin C to your body instantly by munching some quantity of blueberries. Blueberries are like bombs that defuse massive antioxidants and Vitamin C. And when you feel anxious, your body begins to crave for these two elements. Be it blueberries, raspberries or strawberries, berries in your tummy are mandatory to beat anxiety, stress and depression.

3. Epigamia Greek Yogurt, Wild Raspberry

Yoghurt is the best superfood to take in charge of your mental health. Greek yoghurt has the power to control the excessive emotional thinking abilities of the brain that fuels anxiety and stress. Yoghurt is a stress buster and promotes positive mental and brain development. The healthy bacteria that starts dwelling in the yogurt during the fermentation process is largely responsible for killing stress, depression and anxiety.

4. Avocados

Avocados have mastered the art of multi-tasking when it comes to the human body. It promotes a healthy heart, healthy skin, healthy hair and healthy brain development. Avocados are a rich source of Vitamins, potassium, folate, fibre and other nutrients. No fruit has exceptional properties like Avocados. It directly affects the cognition of the body and the cardio-vascular processes. Since it is an all rounder fruit it silently shook away stress, depression and anxiety.

5. Almonds

Almonds are a good source of Vitamin E, B, mineral selenium and zinc. These nutties can never make you nuts. They ensure that you possess perfect mental health. Since it contains zinc they are a great moon enhancers. On the other hand, mineral selenium also helps in reducing stress.

Feeling anxious or stressed? Not to worry when you have these 5 superfoods with you. Fighting stress and anxiety have never been so easy. Get in your shoes and laugh at the situations which made you feel anxious or low once. After consuming these superfoods you will inherit the superpowers to kill uninvited stress that hinders your mental health.