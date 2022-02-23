3 Ways to give your home office a positive and comfortable feel

Work from home does feel great or not? Okay, let’s ignore the exhausting work hours and several whistles from the kitchen in the middle of an extremely important meeting. But the whole essence of work from home lies in the fact that you don’t have to travel for 3 hours a day, stuck in jams and return home completely drained of energy.

It does feel great to wake at 7:45 AM and be in time for your 8 AM shift while you enjoy your morning tea and coffee. No late marks at work and zero hassle for getting ready and rushing to the office.

That said, work from home can be overwhelming for those whose workplace isn’t comfortable and gives them a positive feel. So, here are a few tips that will come in handy for you.

Bring in some indoor plants

A small indoor plant or two will not only bring positivity but also help in reducing stress. Having a small potted plant in your simple home office gives a fresh and comfortable feel and also gives your boring home office an elegant look. Adding to it, indoor plants also help in improving your mood and maintaining a calm yet focused environment all around.

Keep your desk organised

Keeping your desk clean and organized will not only make you feel comfortable while working but will also give your workspace a positive look. Clutter always affects the mind and reduces your concentration power. So, if you want to feel good, stay focused while you work from home, make sure you have an organised office space where you don’t have to struggle to find things.

Make the space fragrant

Good fragrances always uplift one’s mood and leave them stress-free. So, if you want to feel relaxed yet focused while you work from home do use room or air fresheners. Don’t go for scented candles as they tend to make the environment calm and peaceful and you might end up feeling lazy. A good room freshener with any fresh fragrance of your choice will be perfect. It will make you feel comfortable while your work and also the environment will feel positive and light.

