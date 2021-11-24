Colour Power: 4 Colours that will help you kill negativity at home

We all have seen people with colourful personalities, and there’s a reason we call them that. They are a mixture of several emotions and their personality doesn’t seem to fade out even in a crowd of 100. It’s a reflection of how colours affect our lives, so much so that we start looking for them even in people.

But how many times do we worry about the colour combination in our homes? Not very frequently. However, colours do decide our lives and the vibes. Some colours boost our mood, while others send us into depression.

So, here are 4 colours that we should add to our homes in order to kill the negativity around.

White

Whites can never go wrong. A pinch of white in any and everything changes the whole mood. Not to mention, it’s in trend, too. So, if you are wanting to paint your house white, don’t give it a second thought. White walls topped with contrasting curtains help make the house well-lit. It also helps in boosting one’s mood and giving him or her happy vibes. If you have been going through a tough day, try going back to a house with white around, it will give you comfort, hope, and peace of mind.

Yellow

Yellow indicate happiness. This colour, automatically, brings hope and positivity. Paint a wall with yellow, or add some yellow furniture in your living room and see the magic. The colour will not only pop out and become the lifeline of your home but will also make you feel happy throughout the day. If you want to go low-key and yet set a different tone, choose yellow curtains for your white or neutral-coloured walls. This will bring life to your home.

Red

This is colour of love makes you feel at home. While it can be a bold choice, at times, a hint of red in the décor will be good to go. Paint a corner with red, or go for wall hangings or portraits whose dominating colour is red, and you have it right. Also, red cushions and carpets can make the deal for you. If that’s a bit too much, opt for something that has a hint of red in it.

Green

While green can be a little loud colour, more so, if your home has subtle tones, it is good for killing negativity. Opt for indoor plants that will not help clean the air but will also be the right choice for using green in your home wisely. Make sure to keep them in an open space where they are able to bloom and live and see the difference in your lives.

