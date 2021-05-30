Follow these clever tips to cook faster and organise your kitchen

Tired of struggling to find the right ingredients at the last moment? Want to enjoy cooking? Then have a look at these organisational hacks to cook faster and in an efficient manner.

Cooking in the kitchen is therapeutic. But when you are struggling to find the right ingredients, are drenched in sweat due to the high temperature and are trying to quickly chop the vegetables as your dish gets overcooked, it can get quite stressful and tiring. So what can you do to make cooking fun again?

There are some organisational tricks that can help you become more efficient and organised in the kitchen and can help in improving your cookery skills. Check out 4 such tips to save time and energy while working in the kitchen and enjoy every bit of it!

1. Don’t keep only the ingredients for the first step, on the counter. Instead, grab all the pans that you need along with all the ingredients needed for the dish from the pantry in one go to save time and energy and cook in an organised manner.

2. If you are cooking a dish for the first time and are following a recipe, then notice the ingredients and the order in which they are to be used and accordingly prep everything. From chopping the vegetables to measuring the ingredients, do these tasks before you start cooking to prevent chaos and confusion.

3. For sauces and other condiments, use squeeze bottles to make your job easier. Trying to open the lid of a sauce bottle and then adding the sauce first in the lid just to use the right amount of it, can be time-consuming and unnecessarily tedious. So use squeeze bottles to easily add sauces to your dishes without having to struggle.

4. Categorise your ingredients. Organise your pantry in such a way that you store your savoury ingredients on one shelf and keep the baking ingredients on another. This will help you easily find the necessary ingredients quickly without much hassle.

