Set up your home according to Feng Shui with these SIMPLE 5 tips

Feng Shui is a common practice to attract good vibes and bring positive energy to your home. Here are 5 room-wise tips to create good Feng Shui.

Feng shui is an age-old Chinese practice that helps in maintaining the balance of energy also known as chi. The main motive of this practice is to add positive energy in your home and improve the vibe of your home significantly. It involves transforming the aura of your home by moving some things here and there.

Setting up your home according to Feng shui brings you good luck and happiness and also improves the quality of your life. So, here are 5 things to consider to bring positive energy in your humble abode.

The entryway

While restructuring your entryway, make sure to make it well-lit and bright. The most important thing to keep in mind is to not let any clutter or dust accumulate in this area to attract good luck and make the space look welcoming.

Kitchen

In your kitchen, avoid having two counters in front of each other and instead have them next to each other. It is said that when the sink and the stove are opposite to each other, it might create tension and conflicts amongst the family members.

Bathroom

For good luck and to attract wealth, always keep the toilet seat down and the bathroom door closed. Also, make sure to not put too much stuff in the area between the bedroom and the bathroom and declutter the space.

Living room

Add as many plants in the living room as you can. Keep lots of plants in your entire house as these bring wealth, freshness, vitality and good luck.

Bedroom

While placing your bed, make sure to place it in a way that it is facing the bedroom door. This is the commanding position. It doesn’t need to be in the same line but the door should be visible from the bed.

