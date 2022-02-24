3 Seemingly common habits that may be damaging your marriage

We all assume that our relationship is going well so long as there aren’t red flags and major clashes. But there could be minute aspects and disagreements that go unnoticed. After all, you may be aware of fights in the relationship or problems in the bedroom that cause trouble between couples. But were you aware of these seemingly common habits that can hinder love and compatibility in your marriage? Read about three seemingly common habits that may be damaging your relationship.

Being engrossed in your phone or phubbing

This is an instant mood killer for it fundamentally means you’re more into your smartphone than your spouse. If you find that the notifications on your phone are distracting you as you attempt to spend quality time with your lover; then it is time for a change. Cast away the device while you’re talking to your wife or husband. Those precious moments will be far more valuable than screen time.

Getting a sleep divorce

Many couples who love each other a great deal, still struggle to sleep comfortably together in the same bed. There could be several issues causing trouble in such a marriage be it sleep apnea, snoring, hogging much of the blanket, flailing limbs, sleep walking or even insomnia. Some of these result in couples getting a sleep divorce, which is to say that they choose to sleep separately. While this may be practical, it causes a rift between some couples over time.

Failing to voice your appreciation

You may be well aware that living with your spouse everyday means you come to expect some things from them. Be it them cooking for you, fetching you water, cleaning your room or other chores. However, you must stop once in a while to reflect how their presence improves your life and thank them. Words of affirmation and appreciation are critical for the success of a marriage and both spouses should readily offer these to each other.

After all, anytime is a good time to let a loved one know how much you care for them, isn’t it?

