3 Tips to maintain a relationship if your partner is going through a tough time

If you have been or are in a relationship you would know that it is not all about having butterflies in the stomach, or having those long and romantic talks with your partner. This is just one part of it. There is, of course, more. Fights, clash of opinions, and lots of anxiety and stress.

Not that you are the reason for this stress, there can be several other things that can make it hard to put things together for your partner. Here, it is important to understand your partner, support him emotionally and be with him.

Remember this makes for a crucial time for your relationship. If you, for some reason, fail to understand your partner’s side there are chances the relationship might fall apart.

Are you wondering how to maintain your relationship if this happens? Here are a few tips that may help.

Be a good listener

It’s easy to give tons of advice, and throw a list of dos and don’ts at a person. However, this will never help. It will only show how unconcerned you are, and that you only want to stay with your partner in their good times. So, instead of advising your partner, be with them and listen to what they have to say. Lend a good ear. Be calm, don’t shout even if they are saying something wrong. Let them pour their heart out. But this doesn’t mean that you have to act like a dummy. Do advise them as and when necessary. Ask them to take care, have meals on time, and make them believe you are there for them.

Stand your words

Since this is a delicate time for your relationship, you have to understand whatever you are saying will leave a large impact. If you are promising them something, do it at any cost. Don’t be a sweet talker, instead prove your love with your actions. Be empathetic towards them. Never say anything just to make them feel better.

Show care and support, but don’t overdo it

Check on them frequently, but don’t overdo it. Give them space and time. Show that you care, and offer help if needed. Do things that they may like. Small gestures can go a long way, and may help improve your partner’s mood. Stand by them. Don’t rush into things, and never repeatedly ask them to improve their mood. It will happen gradually. Don’t pressurise them for something that’s not in their hands. Have patience, put your trust in your partner, and let things fall into place naturally.

Also Read: 3 Things girls should look out for in their partner before getting married