Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: Here’s how compatible a Leo and Pisces are in a relationship

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been together since almost 2 years and share an undeniable chemistry. Read on to know how compatible they are based on their zodiac sign.

Ever since the release of their hit single “Senorita” in 2018, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s relationship was the talk of the town. Initially, they denied the dating rumours, but now are very public with their relationship. After all, no one can deny the sizzling chemistry they shared on and off-screen. As reported by Elle, Cabello’s new album Romance is an ode to their relationship.

We all know that they have been friends since 2015, which was evident in the pictures of the couple at an after-party for 2015 Video Music Awards. Now, their friendship has bloomed into a beautiful relationship. However, there were reports of the two splitting up recently but no surprise, there is no truth to these breakup rumours. So, what keeps them so strong? Of course, love, support, et al. But it might also have something to do with the fact that they are extremely compatible according to astrology.

Here is how compatible Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are based on their zodiac signs.

Shawn’s Zodiac Sign

The “Stitches” singer was born on 8 August 1998, which makes him a Leo. It is the fifth sign of the zodiac represented by the lion and has fire as its element. People under this sign are warm, romantic and charismatic. They are very social and make great leaders. These chaps are known for their loyalty and consistency in professional as well as personal lives.

Camila’s Zodiac Sign

The “Havana” singer was born on 3 March 1997, which makes her a Piscean. Represented by fish, Pisces is the last astrological sign in the zodiac. People born under this water sign are compassionate, artistic and very romantic. When in a relationship, they shower their partner with unconditional love. They are also very dreamy and tend to be in their own world, which is why they have gained the reputation of being unconventional.

Compatibility between a Leo and Pisces

The interesting thing about a Leo-Pisces relationship is that they are both very creative, expressive and emotional signs. They both desire an affectionate relationship, which makes them a good combination. While Leos are very expressive and likes to lead, Pisces doesn’t mind following. When they are in a relationship, they each fill the other’s void and share a caring, loving relationship. So, the Shamila fans out there, these two are very compatible according to astrology.

