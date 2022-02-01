Tips and tricks for couples who have frequent fights in their relationship

While Tom and Jerry are always fun to watch on television, having a real-world relationship that mimics theirs can feel exasperating. Constant fights, arguments or disagreements between a couple are a cause for concern for more reasons than one. They take away the joy of being in the relationship and make every day a nightmare. Well, if you’ve experienced this and wish to change things for the better then read on. We bring tips and tricks for couples who have frequent fights so that they may minimise clashes between them.

Avoid fighting via text

When you’re away from your partner, it is natural for your spat to go digital. However, passive aggressive behavior or even poor texting etiquette can come in the way of love and further your spat. Meet in person to talk things out rather than texting a volley of insults at your mate.

Before giving your partner a clapback, pause and think it over

It can be exhilarating to have a savage war of words with someone when you feel they have wronged you. But there are some words we utter that we can’t take back. These can cause irreparable damage to your relationship. So, pause a few seconds to go over the sentence in your head before you say it.

Going to bed to avoid an argument is alright at times

You often hear that you must never sleep angry and always mend the matter with your spouse. However, sleeping or walking away to cool off during an argument is completely okay. It can stop you from spewing hateful words that can hurt your mate. Sometimes waking up the next day will give you a fresh perspective as the anger will have died down.

Try to describe your feelings, as your partner cannot read your mind

One of the best ways to address the problem at hand is to describe why it bothers you. Even though your partner may love you unconditionally, they may be unaware of the inner workings of your mind and your emotions. Use your words to carefully clue them in and end the spat.

Use these tips to cull the hate in your relationship and embrace your partner with an abundance of love and positivity.

