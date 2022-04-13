Jupiter Neptune Conjunction in Pisces 2022: Here’s how it impacts zodiac signs like Scorpio, Virgo, Gemini

The Jupiter Neptune Conjunction, a once-in-a-lifetime favourable transit event, is approaching, which will be both memorable and fortunate. Each Solar House corresponds to a zodiac sign. This conjunction lies under the sign of Pisces, which suggests that we will take all of this positive energy and feel good about it; there is nothing here to make us doubt ourselves.

So, what do you have to look forward to? We don't know for sure because no one can recall witnessing the last Jupiter-Neptune conjunction in Pisces in 1856. With the symbolism of these planets passing through Pisces in mind, the Jupiter-Neptune confluence will likely usher in a mystical-slash-creative renaissance on both personal and societal levels. Beliefs, perceptions, spirituality, and artistic explorations of the psyche will be highlighted. This is also a good moment to think about your own faith. So, we have Sidhharrth S Kumaar, a celebrated Astro numerologist offering us some insight.

The Significance

Jupiter expands while Neptune dissolves, the significant difference between the two planets. Jupiter inspires us to think beyond physical limitations. At the same time, Neptune invites us to let go of our guard and become one with the cosmos through spirituality, creativity, and magic. In the dreamy water sign of Pisces, both Jupiter and Neptune are dignified. Jupiter, the expansive, lucky, and bright planet, calls Pisces home. Neptune is also the dominating planet of Pisces. When two planets in excellent positions collide as Neptune and Jupiter will on April 13. It can be magical. This planetary meeting will elicit a burst of inventiveness, prompting us to put our ideas into action. One will pine for the opportunity to sow the seeds for the next phase of our existence. We may be able to look into our intuitive side, marvelling at our connectedness to the world's wonders.

Essentially, April 13 is a cosmic event designed to expand our hearts and bring us closer together. Amid this transition, trust your instincts. During this time, your intuitive abilities will be enhanced. The luck delivered by this astrological event will touch a particular area of your life depending on where Pisces falls in each zodiac sign's chart. Let us peep into the effects for each zodiac sign based on ascendant.

Aries: The 12th Solar House governs your unconscious mind - dreams, secrets, and emotions. If you've been having problems recently, this is when it all starts to make sense. You will let go of the stale past and embrace all of the magnificence you've always known you were a part of. You will learn how to appreciate life.

Taurus: Your friendships, support system, and inventive ideas are all affected by the 11th Solar House. You will spot an improvement in your health and relationships with others. This transit indicates that you're in contact with supreme manifestation abilities. What you set your mind to can be accomplished, but it can also be helpful to people around you.

Gemini: Your social position and professional accomplishments are influenced by the 10th Solar House. You are being overtaken by healing transformational energy. The conjunction allows you to see what you've permitted getting in your way; there's no more time in your life for dithering; you need solid, definite direction to act.

Cancer: Travel, philosophy, and higher education are all influenced by the 9th Solar House. The combination strengthens your sense of self-confidence. This journey will also put you in a condition of empathy, allowing you to readily identify with other people's sentiments. Everyone around you is dedicated to seeing your ambitions come true.

Leo: Inner change and intimacy are influenced by the 8th Solar House. All of your aspirations and dreams appear to be feasible and likely. Your self-confidence keeps you on course. You intend to do good during this period. Your solar sign puts you in the good graces of those around you, and it will feel as if all you can do is be nice.

Virgo: Your partnerships and equilibrium are influenced by the 7th Solar House. It's time to let go of the unpleasant and dusty past and make space for those great aspirations to begin manifesting. You've divulged much too much personal information. Allow yourself to be bewildered by the beauty of this transit.

Libra: Your health, routines, and career are all affected by the 6th Solar House. The conjunction would be fantastic for you even if it weren't in Pisces; yet, you will be unable to experience anything but happiness and optimism because it is in Pisces. Jupiter's energy is favourable to you. You desire to accomplish so many things, and you begin to believe that your role in the world is to enjoy everything.

Scorpio: Pleasure, romance, and creativity are all influenced by the 5th Solar House. You're spiritually on your way to a better place. This implies you will be able to tap into your intuition, magic, psychic insight, and spiritual healing abilities. You now have faith in yourself and the best in others. You are full of love and capable of giving love.

Sagittarius: Your family, house, and heritage are all affected by the 4th Solar House. You're well aware of Jupiter's propensity for exaggerating feelings, which can be wrong at times. Thankfully, your inner world will be free of opposing ideas. Even better, you will begin to feel so artistically inspired. The conjunction piques your interest in learning and encourages you to become a better person than you already are.

Capricorn: Your communication with family, friends, and coworkers is influenced by the 3rd Solar House. This transit is free, and it's on its way to you, bringing with it both peace of mind and a simple method of doing things. It allows you to see that your troubles are caused by you, not the outside world. Knowing that accepting responsibility makes things appear to be suddenly more effortless for you could become your new way of life.

Aquarius: Values, economics, and self-worth are all influenced by the 2nd Solar House. You can do anything you want at any-time. Not only that, but because this mix enhances our confidence in ways we've never experienced before, you will take that love and turn it into something unique and thrilling.

Pisces: Your self-identity, attraction, and how you show yourself to others are all influenced by the 1st Solar House. You're in for a huge one, and this transit will work like a magic wand for you related to love, money, health, employment, and the household. What you desire will be realized. You will be able to use your incredible abilities for the good of everyone in your life, including yourself.

From April 13, we will all be experiencing a definite feeling of interconnectivity. This beautiful cosmic event will impact our creativity, romantic relationships, health, wisdom, and prosperity.