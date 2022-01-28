From Taurus to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs that always make excuses

Making excuses is a natural human reaction. We are social animals who care about what others think of us and want to fit in. We make excuses and avoid responsibility rather than confronting difficult conversations and feelings. People who make excuses may feel relieved in the moment because they have avoided some pain. In the long-term however they could be less fulfilled.

Here are the top 4 excuse makers of the zodiac.

1. Taurus

The bull of the zodiac world has a tendency to make an excuse for everything. They can rationalise anything, whether it's good or bad. It takes a certain amount of audacity to justify all of their actions, but they are the masters of making excuses. They just believe that it’s easier to stick with their old ways, instead of pushing through their boundaries and so they make an excuse to do just that.

2. Gemini

There are so many things on the Gemini mind at once. The pros of this are that they're capable of multitasking like a pro and seeing two sides of every issue. They will weigh all the options before committing to an event. And if it doesn't suit them, they'll opt for a no-show, and they'll make a rather dramatic and possibly a tangled excuse.

3. Virgo

The Virgo's tendency to make excuses is rarely graceful; they not only excuse themselves, but they also tell outright lies to keep you from discovering what the real story is behind their excessive excuse making. And if they get caught making an excuse, they will come up with insincere non-apologies followed by long-winded explanations.

4. Scorpio

When Scorpio makes a rude excuse, it usually comes too late and is haphazardly constructed. The worst part is when they make an excuse you can tell that they are making one. Their lame excuses also come down due to their inability to manage priorities. They don't just make up excuses for their nasty behaviour, they lie their way out of it.

But the reality is that being defensive and making excuses never works. This is due to the fact that all of those explanations detract from the value of transparency. The more you obfuscate, the less space there is for truth and truth fosters trust.

Also Read: From Taurus to Leo: 4 Zodiac signs who make the best parents