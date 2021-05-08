THESE are the 4 most unforgiving zodiac signs

When it comes to forgiveness, there are very few people who can forgive and forget wholeheartedly. The 4 zodiac signs mentioned below are the most unforgiving of all zodiac signs who always remember a betrayal.

Being able to forgive easily is indeed a blessing. You simply never hold grudges or get into the complications of hating someone for the rest of your life. You live a simple, uncomplicated and relaxed life! On the other hand, the ones who aren’t blessed enough to be able to forgive easily, become bitter, cynical and crabby.

They hold grudges and tend to have a lot of emotional baggage. They never forget the wrongdoings or betrayal of someone and loathe them for the rest of their lives. So here are 4 such zodiac signs who are unforgiving.

Aries

Aries-born people don’t like when someone ghosts them or suddenly disappears without telling them the reason. They feel that if they have invested so much in such people, the least they can do is inform and explain to them about their disappearance!

Cancer

Cancerians can never forgive someone who has hurt their family. They are too attached to their family members and thus are protective about them. When someone betrays their family, Cancerians become vengeful, unforgiving and fierce.

Scorpio

Scorpios take emotions very seriously. When someone plays with their feelings or cons them, they never forgive that person and forever remember their betrayal. They don’t believe in forgive and forget and become vengeful and bitter. They can’t stand when someone takes them or their emotions for granted.

Capricorn

Since Capricorns themselves are uncomplicated and simplistic, they tend to hate it when people become manipulative and two-faced. They can’t stand it when people become hypocritical and play mind games with them. They feel cheated, betrayed and hurt and simply can never forgive them.

