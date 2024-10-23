Alia Bhatt repeats her custom pink mehendi lehenga at Manish Malhotra Diwali party and it’s twice as nice

Alia Bhatt just proved that she's not only a style icon but also a sustainability queen. In last night’s 22nd October Diwali celebration hosted by Manish Malhotra, the star guests included Alia Bhatt who brought her A-Game by re-wearing the same pink lehenga she wore during her mehendi ceremony. In an industry that demands a new outfit for every appearance, Alia’s boldness in repeating an outfit is a refreshing stance. Yes, let’s zoom in on her look.

Alia Bhatt amazed everyone in a pink lehenga which featured a sleeveless cropped blouse with a closed neck with an inverted hemline and a flared skirt. This custom creation by Manish Malhotra was crafted with a sustainable approach, embodying around 180 textile patches, ranging from block prints to intricately embroidered fabrics. Every single one of those patches means something to Alia and is part of her story.

The intricate designs were embroidered in pure Kashmiri and Chikankari craftsmanship, epitomizing the 3,000 hours of dedicated effort by the women of Mijwan. The grandeur of the lehenga was further enhanced with the use of many different traditional components, some of which included Banarasi silks, jacquard, stunning bandhani, Kachha Resham knots, pieces from Alia’s previous attires as well as archives belonging to Manish Malhotra’s collection. The beautiful piece she wore for the pre-wedding celebrations, was now repurposed for the Dhamaka of Diwali and it was so easy for her to style her Diwali party outfit.

Alia wore magnificent chandbalis with her lehenga, making them the highlight of the ensemble. The festive feel was in rhythm with these loud detailed earrings beautifully. To add on, stone embellished bangles with a cocktail ring were perfectly in sync with tradition and modern glam.

Alia Bhatt's beauty look had all to do with keeping it fresh and glowing. Glossy lips added a shine to the smile, and blushed cheeks softened the glow. Eyeshadow in palest pink blended perfectly, creating an ethereal touch to her eyes, which mascara-laden lashes deepened further. With perfectly arched brows framing her face, Alia’s makeup was subtle yet striking.

Tying everything together quite literally was her hairstyle. The sleek bun was a choice that allowed her and statement accessories and intricate lehenga to take the lead and it was a perfect finishing touch to an already flawless ensemble.

She, in her true style, proved once again that fashion need not be ostentatious but can still be quite breathtakingly beautiful. A mix of sustainable choices and traditional elegance blended with the just right touch of modern glamor defines Alia's Diwali look.

