Lee Se Young-Na In Woo's Motel California's director Jang Joon Ho steps down amid filming due to health concerns; drama unaffected

Motel California is an upcoming romance drama starring Lee Se Young and Na In Woo in the lead roles. The drama's main director Jang Joon Ho had to step down due to health concerns. The release of the drama is much anticipated as the star cast and the talented crew come together.

On October 24, JTBC Entertainment reported that director Jang Jun Ho, who was the main director of Motel California starring Lee Se Young and Na In Woo, has recently stepped down. Kim Hyung Min, who joined Team B, will lead the entire production. Director Jang Joon Ho resigned due to personal health concerns. The report also revealed that there is no direct impact on the production due to the replacement of the director, rather, a large amount of filming has been carried out so far.

Motel California is expected to be released in early 2025 and will be airing on MBC. There will be 12 episodes in total and new episodes will be airing every Friday and Saturday.

Ji Kang Hee grew up at Motel California, where her father worked, and endured gossip due to her mixed-race background. She loved her childhood friend, Cheon Yeon Soo, but left for Seoul at 20. Now a successful interior designer, she returns to her hometown after 12 years and reunites with Yeon Soo, a local veterinarian. Though he's avoided romantic entanglements, his feelings for Kang Hee remain unchanged.

The project has been directed by Jang Joon Ho who is also known for The Game: Towards Zero, Good Thief, Bad Thief and more. Director Kim Hyung Min who has also worked on Love Scene Number would be taking over. The drama is based on the novel Home, Bitter Home by Shim Yun Seo. The script has been written by Lee sEo Yoon who also worked on 365: Repeat the Year and Swallow the Sun.

