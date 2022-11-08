Top 51 Long-Distance Relationship Quotes to Send Your Beloved
Are you craving the presence of your long-distance partner? Send these loving long-distance relationship quotes to your special one to keep the spark alive.
Long-distance relationships are hard to manage, as you always end up missing the person you love. It doesn’t matter if you are at a gala, or at home, everything reminds you of them as their name is etched in your heart. The feeling of longingness to meet your loved one can take a toll on you, but with some tips and tricks, you can manage to show your love even when you are miles apart from your loved one. Until the time your hearts are closer together, distances shouldn't matter in love. Sharing these long-distance relationship quotes with them can help you express your love better. These quotes will soothe them and give you and your distance love a much-needed boost.
51 Long-Distance Relationship Quotes to Bring You Closer Together
Inspirational long-distance love quotes pack a powerful message in just a few words. Sending long-distance quotes to your special one is one of the perfect ways to tell them that they mean the world to you. Loving long-distance relationship quotes might be exactly what your partner needs if they are:
- Missing you
- Feeling disheartened
- Having a hard time expressing their emotions
There can be many reasons to send your lover a long-distance quote. These messages can make their day, so do not shy away from wishing them good morning or good night with a hearty message. There are a host of quotes for a long-distance relationship, so to save you some time, we have curated a list of the best long-distance relationship quotes for him/her.
1.“Absence sharpens love, presence strengthens it.” — (Thomas Fuller)
2."No distance can set us apart if we are in true love."
3." Love is friendship that has caught fire. It is quiet understanding, mutual confidence, sharing, and forgiving. It is loyalty through good and bad times. It settles for less than perfection and makes allowances for human weaknesses." — Ann Landers
4."True love cannot be found where it does not exist, nor can it be denied where it does." — Torquato Tasso
5.“You’re that part of me I’ll always need.”
6.“If I know what love is, it is because of you.” — Hermann Hesse
7."You are the apple of my eye, the center of my world. I hope to be with you forever."
8." Your name is etched in my heart, everything I do reminds me of you. Love you always."
9."You brighten up my day like nobody else. Hope to see you soon, and welcome you with a warm hug."
10." Even if distance sets us apart, I'll be there for you always."
11."You are my angel, my life, you're the only one that I want. Let me be with you now and forever."
12. "Two souls with but a single thought, Two hearts that beat as one." — John Keats
13."True love makes us invincible, and gives us the strength to conquer the world. Your love gives me the power to achieve the impossible, thank you my angel for giving me all the happiness of this world."
14."Happiness is waking up in the middle of the night, and feeling the warmness of the person you love next to you."
15."The only thing we never get enough of is love, and the only thing we never give enough of is love." — Henry Miller
16."I am grateful that you were born, that your love is mine, and our two lives are woven and welded together." — Mark Twain
17."If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you." — A. A. Milne
18."There is no charm equal to tenderness of heart." — Jane Austen
19."Life is the flower for which love is the honey." — Victor Hugo
20.“Your absence has not taught me how to be alone; it has merely shown me that when together we cast a single shadow on the wall.” — Doug Fetherling
21.“I exist in two places, here and where you are.” — Margaret Atwood
22.“My dear, I think of you always and at night I build myself a warm nest of things I remember and float in your sweetness till morning.” — Zelda Fitzgerald
23. "You know you are bonded by pure love when no matter how far he is away from you, he still makes you smile."
24.“The simple lack of her is more to me than others’ presence.” — Edward Thomas
25."I miss you with all my heart and all I wish right now is that you were here with me, cuddling, and keeping me happy with your warmth. I love you and miss you a lot."
26.“Distance never separates two hearts that really care, for our memories span the miles and in seconds we are there. But whenever I start feeling sad, because I miss you, I remind myself how lucky I am to have someone so special to miss.” — Cheryl Ott
27."A hundred hearts would be too few to carry all my love for you."
28.“Distance unites missing beats of two hearts in love.” — Munia Khan
29. “My dear, I think of you always, and at night I build myself a warm nest of things I remember and float in your sweetness till morning.” — Zelda Fitzgerald
30.“Absence makes the heart grow fonder, but it sure makes the rest of you lonely.” — Charles M. Schulz
31.“Thinking of you keeps me awake. Dreaming of you keeps me asleep. Being with you keeps me alive.”
32.“Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will.” — Elaine Davis
33.“One is loved because one is loved. No reason is needed for loving." — Paulo Coelho, The Alchemist
34.“You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” ― Dr. Seuss
35.“I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride: I love you in this way because I do not know any other way of loving but this, in which there is no I or you, so intimate that your hand upon my chest is my hand, so intimate that when I fall asleep your eyes close.” ― Pablo Neruda, 100 Love Sonnets
36.“Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” ― Lao Tzu
37."I love you with all your goodness, and flaws. I love you for who you are, and always pray for your happiness and success."
38."As you read this, I want you to know that you've filled my heart with joy and happiness. Your love is the beauty of my soul. Be with me always, my love."
39."I don't really need to say the three magical words to show my love to you. I'm always there for you through thick and thin, and you can be assured that I'll never leave your hand. Love you always."
40." My heart beats faster as you take my hand, my love grows stronger as you touch my soul.” — A.C. Van Cherub
41.“I am who I am because of you. You are every reason, every hope, and every dream I’ve ever had.” — Nicholas Sparks, The Notebook
42." In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine.” — Maya Angelou
43." You don't love someone because they're perfect, you love them in spite of the fact that they're not.”― Jodi Picoult, My Sister's Keeper
44."Where there is love there is life." — Mahatma Gandhi
45." Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." — Emily Brontë
46."The greatest happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved; loved for ourselves, or rather, loved in spite of ourselves." — Victor Hugo
47." Love is eternal, it is bliss. It is the purest form of emotion, and you can never pull it out of you."
48."Thinking about the last time we met, I get teary-eyed. But, this distance has taught me one thing - love comes in all forms. Even if we are miles away from each other, my heart is always with you. Looking forward to seeing you my love and hugging you tightly."
49.“I am in you and you in me, mutual in divine love.” — William Blake
50.“Chemistry is you touching my arm and setting fire to my mind.” — Nayyirah Waheed
51.“You've gotta dance like there's nobody watching, Love like you'll never be hurt, Sing like there's nobody listening, And live like it's heaven on earth.”― William W. Purkey
When you are in a long-distance relationship, you are more likely to end up missing the person as you don't have the luxury of meeting them. Sending your special one love-distance relationship quotes can help you both keep the spark alive and stay connected. Words are powerful enough to strike a chord and make your beloved blush. The above-mentioned long-distance relationship quotes describe the power of true love and how you can overcome problems while staying away from each other and have a loving relationship.
