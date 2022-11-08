Top 51 Long-Distance Relationship Quotes to Send Your Beloved

Long-distance relationships are hard to manage, as you always end up missing the person you love. It doesn’t matter if you are at a gala, or at home, everything reminds you of them as their name is etched in your heart. The feeling of longingness to meet your loved one can take a toll on you, but with some tips and tricks, you can manage to show your love even when you are miles apart from your loved one. Until the time your hearts are closer together, distances shouldn't matter in love. Sharing these long-distance relationship quotes with them can help you express your love better. These quotes will soothe them and give you and your distance love a much-needed boost.

Inspirational long-distance love quotes pack a powerful message in just a few words. Sending long-distance quotes to your special one is one of the perfect ways to tell them that they mean the world to you. Loving long-distance relationship quotes might be exactly what your partner needs if they are:

Missing you

Feeling disheartened

Having a hard time expressing their emotions

There can be many reasons to send your lover a long-distance quote. These messages can make their day, so do not shy away from wishing them good morning or good night with a hearty message. There are a host of quotes for a long-distance relationship, so to save you some time, we have curated a list of the best long-distance relationship quotes for him/her.

1.“Absence sharpens love, presence strengthens it.” — (Thomas Fuller)

2."No distance can set us apart if we are in true love."

3." Love is friendship that has caught fire. It is quiet understanding, mutual confidence, sharing, and forgiving. It is loyalty through good and bad times. It settles for less than perfection and makes allowances for human weaknesses." — Ann Landers

4."True love cannot be found where it does not exist, nor can it be denied where it does." — Torquato Tasso

5.“You’re that part of me I’ll always need.”

6.“If I know what love is, it is because of you.” — Hermann Hesse

7."You are the apple of my eye, the center of my world. I hope to be with you forever."

8." Your name is etched in my heart, everything I do reminds me of you. Love you always."

9."You brighten up my day like nobody else. Hope to see you soon, and welcome you with a warm hug."

10." Even if distance sets us apart, I'll be there for you always."

11."You are my angel, my life, you're the only one that I want. Let me be with you now and forever."

12. "Two souls with but a single thought, Two hearts that beat as one." — John Keats

13."True love makes us invincible, and gives us the strength to conquer the world. Your love gives me the power to achieve the impossible, thank you my angel for giving me all the happiness of this world."

14."Happiness is waking up in the middle of the night, and feeling the warmness of the person you love next to you."

15."The only thing we never get enough of is love, and the only thing we never give enough of is love." — Henry Miller

16."I am grateful that you were born, that your love is mine, and our two lives are woven and welded together." — Mark Twain

17."If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you." — A. A. Milne

18."There is no charm equal to tenderness of heart." — Jane Austen

19."Life is the flower for which love is the honey." — Victor Hugo

20.“Your absence has not taught me how to be alone; it has merely shown me that when together we cast a single shadow on the wall.” — Doug Fetherling

21.“I exist in two places, here and where you are.” — Margaret Atwood

22.“My dear, I think of you always and at night I build myself a warm nest of things I remember and float in your sweetness till morning.” — Zelda Fitzgerald

23. "You know you are bonded by pure love when no matter how far he is away from you, he still makes you smile."

24.“The simple lack of her is more to me than others’ presence.” — Edward Thomas

25."I miss you with all my heart and all I wish right now is that you were here with me, cuddling, and keeping me happy with your warmth. I love you and miss you a lot."