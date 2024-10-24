'Regretted this thousand times': Jessi issues apology letter amid fan assault controversy and death threats; Read here

Amid the controversy, Jessi has apologized publicly, reflecting on her decisions and the things she regret not doing after her fan was assaulted by a man who was with her at that time. When the news first came to light, the rapper faced much criticism and many even branded her as a bystander. She apologized at that time as well, promising to find the culprit, whom she met for the first time that night. As the situation further aggravated, Jessi offered another heartfelt apology.

On October 23, she took to her Instagram and shared a new post penning, “First, I want to sincerely apologize to the victim and their family affected by this incident. Even though I caused this situation, my inappropriate behavior, attitude, and failure to respond have harmed many, including the victim. I have made them feel betrayed and angry.”

She added that she has regretted this tens of thousands of times. “ I wish I could turn back time. If I had taken a photo with the victim, done more to protect the victim, gone straight to the police, or offered a proper apology, the victim would not have suffered so much,” the Gum singer declared that she takes full responsibility for the current situation.”

Before ending the letter, Jessi took time to explain that even though she feels like she won’t be forgiven just with these words, she is still committed to rectifying her mistakes and helping to victim recover. “I was wrong,” she added.

Read her apology letter here:

Fans are coming her support saying that she didn’t need to admit or apolgize for the things she had not done. They are also trending hashtags like ‘Justice for Jessi’.

This second apology letter comes only a day after she revealed getting death threats. Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a screenshot of a comment where the user said that they would be happy if she caused self-harm.

Meanwhile, in light of the situation, a 2013 incident is also resurfacing where the alleged victim is claiming that Jessi along with her entourage assaulted her in a club in Itaewon.

