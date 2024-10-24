TWICE and Megan Thee Stallion to team up for new version of Mamushi; set to release on October 25

TWICE will be featured in the new remix version of the hit track Mamushi by Megan Thee Stallion. The new song will be released as a part of the American rapper's upcoming album. TWICE is all set to make their comeback with the 14th mini album STRATEGY in December. The group recently released their 5th Japanese album, DIVE this July.

On October 23, Megan Thee Stallion unveiled the track list for her upcoming album MEGAN: ACT II. The tracklist revealed an unexpected collaboration with TWICE for the remix version of Mamushi. The song is set to release on October 25. Anticipation runs high as the popular K-pop group and the American rapper come together for this popular track. Earlier this September, BTS' RM also featured in the rapper's track Neva Eva.

On October 20, TWICE announced that they will be making a comeback with their 14th mini album, STRATEGY. The new album is scheduled to release on December 6 at 2 pm KST, which is 10:30 am IST.

TWICE celebrated their 9th debut anniversary with their fans on October 20. The group held an offline pop-up store at the Lotte World Mall in Seoul from October 9 to 20. They held a fan meeting at the Olympic Hall in Olympic Park in Seoul at 1 pm KST and 7 pm KST. The 7 pm show was also livestreamed for the global audience.

Advertisement

TWICE debuted in October 2015 with Like OOH-AAH. They rose to fame with the track CHEER UP, which went viral and became one of the biggest hits. They are also known for their songs like TT, Alcohol Free, Can't Stop Me, Fancy, and more.

The nine-member group consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. TWICE released their 13th mini album With YOU-th on February 23, 2024, along with the pre-release track I GOT YOU. This marked their first comeback since the release of EP Ready to Be with the English single Moonlight Sunrise and the lead track Set Me Free.

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Is BTS’ Jin hosting MAMA Awards 2024? Here’s what we know so far