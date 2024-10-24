New bride Aditi Rao Hydari in black bodycon dress at Diwali Party proves she never fails to look spectacular

Yesterday (October 23, 2024), newly bride Aditi Rao Hydari graced her red carpet moment wearing a stunning black bodycon dress at the Diwali Party. With her appearance and outfit choice, we are sure that Aditi stole the limelight, making heads turn. Black never goes wrong, and the actress's recent outfit is the right proof of it. If you’re curious to know each detail of her outfit, then keep reading.

At a Diwali party, the Heeramandi actress was seen having her fashion moment with a timeless choice. For this slay moment, Aditi wore a gorgeous, and elegant black bodycon dress, and we can’t stop crushing over it. A bit of white in black is a classy choice. The elegant, and show-stopping strapless gown features white floral embellishments around the bust, giving the right edge to her look. Moreover, the gown also features a thigh-slit that is absolutely fire and is perfect for not pushing too hard.

Loved how she paired her outfit with a side bag! To carry all the essential things, Aditi Rao Hydari chose to go with a black side handbag, that perfectly matches her black outfit. For a minimal yet impactful look, the Heeramandi actress opted for minimal accessories. She goes for white pearl earrings, perfect to add a subtle touch to her look.

To complement her elegant aesthetic look, Aditi Rao Hydari goes for a subtle blush, winged eyeliner, eyeshadow, and bold red lips. Her choice of bold touch to her look, adds extra glam to her overall look. Moreover, her brows are perfectly groomed, keeping her look polished.

Looking at her hair, The Girl on the Train actress tucked them behind her ear. To add effortless glam to her look, Aditi Rao Hydari decided to not do too much and kept her hair open with a middle partition and tucked some behind her ear.

At last, to complete her look with the right edge, Heeramandi’s Bibbojaan chose back high heels. The blackpointed toe heels, add more elegance, and confidence to her whole party.

In this classy, and elegant attire, Aditi Rao Hydari was all set to have the best night at the amazing and star-studded Diwali party.

