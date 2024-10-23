Alia Bhatt's mid-blue ruffle outfit worth Rs 75K is not your regular denim dress

The stunning and talented actress Alia Bhatt has never disappointed us with her fashion and style. And just like always, she has set the bar high with her latest photo dump. Alia Bhatt recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself in a ruffle-strap denim dress, setting major denim goals, and we just can’t get over it. Let’s take a closer look!

In the recent post, Alia Bhatt was seen enjoying her time, all dressed up in a casual yet chic ruffle-strap denim dress worth Rs 75,148. Denim is a timeless choice, and Alia is pulling it off perfectly. The dress features thin straps, which add an elegant touch to the outfit. The fit of the dress looks super comfortable, but its figure-flattering features have completely won our hearts. Moreover, the frayed detailing at one shoulder gives the whole look a cool and undone touch.

The bottom of the dress is where things get interesting. The ruffled detailing on one side adds the right twist to the traditional denim outfit. It’s the kind of detail that every Gen-Z fashion enthusiast would absolutely love.

To let her dress take center stage, Alia decided to go with minimal but on-point accessories. She styled her denim look with our all-time favorite golden studded hoop earrings. Her simple yet trendy earrings are just enough to add the right amount of glam to her look, and we completely agree. If you’re someone who likes to accessorize a bit more, you could even go for a delicate chain, a watch, and earrings, giving your look an extra impactful touch.

Furthermore, her perfect manicure steals the show. To keep her look minimal, the actress opted for low-key makeup. With subtly glossy cheeks, defined brows, and a soft eyeshadow, her makeup is perfect for a go-to travel look.

As for her hair, Alia kept it open with a side parting, giving her locks just the right amount of bounce. The Gangubai actress’s choice of hairstyle is all about effortless glam, and we totally love it. The side-parted open hair perfectly complements her laid-back denim dress.

If you’re looking for a stylish and casual outfit for your next getaway, then Alia’s ruffle-strap denim dress might just be the perfect pick for you.

How would you style this outfit? Let us know in the comments below!

