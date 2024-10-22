50+ Best Girls’ Night Game Ideas to Try Out — Cards, Trivia, Dice, Etc.

So, you’ve finally planned a fun ladies’ night to relax and catch up with your girl besties! That’s amazing! Chances are, you’ve also assorted the food and drinks, perhaps even curated a custom charcuterie board, fetched that fancy box of wine glasses, serviettes, coasters, potpourri, and fairy lights. Some of us may have taken this a step ahead by arranging sheet masks, scented candles, music, etc. However, have you settled on any girls’ night game ideas yet?

Some of you may think that games are for kids, whereas an adult party can survive with a few drinks and some work gossip. Well, if that sounds like your vibe, you do you! However, it is nice for a good host to have a series of games and ideas for them that can make people feel more engaged and comfortable at a house party.

What is more ideal is that the host personalizes the games to the vibe of the group, taking into account the common interests of people so that everyone can enjoy participating. Especially if you have some guests over whom you’ve recently been friends with or are yet to learn more about, these games can act as excellent ice-breakers!

To help you with this, we’ve come up with a wide range of fun game ideas for your ladies’ night, catering to the preferences of different kinds of people. Some of these games are more elaborate, requiring a good stack of cards or a game board at your disposal. Others would require other apparatus such as art kits, speakers, makeup, etc. We’ve also listed games that would require nothing more than a quick Google search or just some creativity. Let’s scroll through all we have in store for you!

Fun Games to Play with Your Girlfriends on Ladies’ Night

1. Blindfolded Makeovers: This one never stops making you giggle! To some girls, makeup has become such a natural skill that they can do it without even looking — this game is a fun test of that!

2. Drawing game: This is a cool game where a player starts drawing a random shape on a piece of paper, and other players creatively build on that by making desired strokes. The resultant masterpiece becomes a sweet memento for the group. You can spice this up by blindfolding each player, right before they’re about to draw.

3. Walk of Shame Board Game: A fun ladies’ night game to get to know your girlfriends better, this board game comes with dice and an instruction sheet. Players have to move their meeples through a series of relatable cues, which involves a lot of getting drunk!

4. Bake-off: If you and your girlfriends have a sweet tooth, a dessert bake-off would be the perfect girls’ night game idea for you all. To do this, divide yourselves into two groups, put on your aprons, and assemble the ingredients for your recipe (for cakes, pies, cinnamon rolls, etc.). The tastiest treat gets a win and the loser team must clean up all the mess!

5. Dance-off: It’s time to shake a leg and flaunt some of your best moves. Each team must put together a groovy hook step to the song choice of the opposite team, within a short period on the timer. Several rounds of this, before the best moves win!

6. Pictionary: A lighthearted game that fuels creativity and team spirit, Pictionary would be ideal for keeping a girl's game night energetic and fun. The rules are quite simple and the drawing activity would keep the mood relaxed and upbeat.

7. Word Taboo: Easy, engaging, and never too slow — taboo can be an excellent girls’ night game to get the party going for some time before serving the appetizers.

Drinking Game Ideas for Girls’ Night

For some ladies, the best way to spice up a ladies’ night is by throwing in a couple of drinking games . These games can be a fun and exciting way for girlfriends (or anyone else) to relax and bond. The following are some girls’ night drinking games to try out.

8. Never Have I Ever: An oldie but a goodie — this is an excellent girls’ night drinking game for people who have led very crazy lives. This game seldom fails to surprise you as you learn about more and more incredible and whacky things about your friends.

9. Drunk Dance Party: There are no teams in this game — just a couple of individual players with drinks at their disposal. One person starts a dance move, and the consecutive players add their own unique moves to it, like a dancing Chinese whisper.

Before throwing in their own moves, each player must take a sip of their drink to spice up the challenge. Cotton Eye Joe by Rednex is a popular song choice for this game.

10. Drunk Jenga: No matter how good your steady hands, patience, and spatial knowledge are, Drunk Jenga can make you forgo all your sense of balance! That’s what makes it so fun and challenging!

11. Whisper Challenge: In this game, one player has their hearing senses restricted with loud music playing on their headphones, while the other player from the same team tries to mouth something. This could be a movie name, famous dialogue, or something else that the first player needs to guess.

12. At-home Treasure Hunt: If you have indoor space, time, and creativity, setting up an at-home treasure hunt would be an excellent game idea for your girls’ night!

13. Guess the Celebrity: Two participants from the same team come forward and take a sip from their drinks — one tries to describe a celebrity without taking their name, while the other tries to guess the name. It’s like charades, where you can talk!

14. Guess the Tune: After a sip from their drink, a participant tries to guess a song selected by the opposite team by listening to its random instrumental tune.

15. Memory Lane: Getting nostalgic never seemed so tipsy before! In this game, each participant shares a funny or embarrassing story from high school. If the group doesn’t laugh, they drink!

16. Flip Cup: Speaking of elaborate drinking games, the Flip Cup apparatus is quite easy to set up and creates the vibe for a large house party. It is energetic, fast-paced, and gets everyone drunk on competition!

17. Spin the Bottle: A game straight out of any popular 90s rom-com, one always craves the thrill it brings along!

18. Drunk Story Time: Every participant shares an embarrassing story or anecdote with the group before chugging a drink

19. Drunk Charades: If you’re drunk enough to see 4 fingers instead of 3 then you’re definitely not in the right headspace to guess the movie name — that’s what makes this game so interesting and perfect for a footloose girls’ night!

20. Drinking Number Game: Easy, fast-paced, snazzy — this game is an excellent way to get your girlfriends hammered in minutes. The more drunk one gets, the more questionable their basic math gets as well!

21. Cancelled: An exciting and engaging adult card game, Cancelled is perfect to make your friends spill their secrets in the funniest way possible. Throw in a few drinks to spice it up even more!

Card Game Ideas for Girls’ Night

Card games are a staple in adult parties and can really elevate the mood in your at-home ladies’ night. The following are a few interesting card games that can really amp up the vibe!

22. UNO: Be careful with this one, as this game has notoriously destroyed many friendships in the past (all in good humor, obviously)! The aim is to relinquish your cards as quickly as possible before the color changes — or worse — you’re asked to draw a couple of cards!

23. What Do You Meme? The best card game to roll on the floor, laughing, while keeping your phones aside! Participants would pair their caption cards with the displayed photo card to create the funniest meme, while the judge dismisses the losers!

24. The Mind: This is the perfect girls’ night card game for ladies who like to speak less and vibe more! It’s all about honing your intuition!

25. Rummy: Perfect for drinks-free ladies’ nights, Rummy is all about getting cerebral and understanding your cards well. To spice this up, throw in some token coins for gamble rounds.

26. Munchkin: Bring your favorite fantasies to life straight out of the dungeon with this fun card game! Expect monsters, elves, wizards, clerics, goblins, dragons, and warriors to enliven the party!

27. Cards Against Humanity: Bold, creative, and outrageously hilarious, this adult card game encourages each player to tickle the other’s funny bone in the most shocking ways possible!

28. Love Letter: Bluff, deduction, risks, rewards, and elimination — this card game is loved by serious gamers!

29. Dobble: While being a no-brainer, this colorful, fast-paced card game surprisingly pushes you to think on your feet. Plus, you need to keep your eyes wide open to look for common objects on two cards. A few sips of your drink can boost the challenge component to 2x!

30. Sushi Go: A card game doesn’t get more deliciously satisfying than this — perfect for a game night for ladies who love a culinary swing! Nigiris, maki rolls, and — if you get lucky — unagi helps you win every round!

31. Exploding Kittens: A quirky, fast-paced game where players try to avoid drawing an "exploding kitten" card while using various action cards to stay in the game. It’s simple but offers strategic gameplay and lots of fun twists.

32. Monodeal: Monopoly condensed into a pack of cards — Monodeal is a fun game for girls to build wealth and turn tables at your party!

33. Dixit: Create fun stories to make your girls’ game night memorable with a thrilling, imaginative game of Dixit!

Question Game Ideas for Girls’ Night

It’s not necessary to depend on props for a fun game for ladies! Some wit, imagination, and serious confessions can add thrill to your party just as well (if not more)! The following question games are perfect for that!

34. Truth Or Dare: You can spin the bottle, countdown, or move in turns to get to each participant who confesses to something interesting or takes up a daring challenge!

35. Kiss, Marry, Or Pie: This one never gets old among single ladies! Create chits containing the names of guys you know in common, celebrities, or even fictional characters and the member who picks the chit has to admit whether they would kiss, marry, or throw a pie in the face of a respective guy if they had the option.

36. 20 Questions: You can select animals, movies, travel places, or even names of your favorite dessert and get to a creative, deductive hunt for the answer through a series of 20 questions.

37. This Or That: Prepare a list of choices, e.g., coffee or tea, beach or mountains, etc. Players choose their preference without overthinking and move through a fast-paced series of questions.

38. Gossip Girl Trivia: Put together a quiz of this series if you and your gal friends cannot get enough of this show. The following are some questions you can ask:

Who does Blair marry in the series finale?

What school do the main characters attend?

What is the name of Serena's younger brother?

Which character becomes a prominent fashion designer later in the series?

What does Nate’s family struggle with throughout the series?

39. Bridgerton Trivia: If you and your girl group cannot get enough of the Regency era fantasy, marked by chivalry, balls, and scandals, you can curate a Bridgerton-themed trivia. The following are some questions you can ask:

What is the name of the Duke of Hastings?

Who does Marina Thompson marry?

Which character in season 2 despises English tea?

What is the title of the first book in the Bridgerton series?

40. The Vampire Diaries Trivia: Want to experience the teenage nostalgia of vampire brothers who love you? The following TVD questions would be perfect for you:

What is the name of the town where the series is set?

What special ability does Bonnie Bennett possess?

Which character becomes the vampire with the "sired bond" to Klaus?

Which season 1 character is a werewolf?

What significant item does Elena possess that links her to the supernatural?

41. Themed Questions: If there’s a common interest that your group bonds over, such as travel, food, fashion, sports, books, etc. choose that as your theme. Ask questions about it to discover how well everyone knows each other.

42. Would You Rather?

This game is as easy as it gets. All you have to do is be yourself! You can ask a series of questions to each teammate of what they would prefer to do in a situation, thereby getting to know them better.

Board Game Ideas for Ladies’ Night

Who says board games are just for kids? The following board games would be perfect for your girls’ night!

43. Monopoly: Who knew one could trade their way to become a millionaire over a single house party? An exciting, cerebral, and hilarious game of Monopoly can make your experience that!

44. Cluedo: There’s a murder in the room and you and your gal sleuths must solve it! This classic North American mystery game never fails to stir in some thrill to parties!

45. The Game of Life: Simulating the journey of a person’s life, from early adulthood to retirement, this game can enable you to do things that you probably never did in your own life, or take chances that you would never really do! With this game, the stakes are low and the possibilities are endless!

46. Scrabble: Channel your inner Wordsworth with this fun and educative game of Scrabble on your fun girls’ night!

47. Scattegories: Scattergories is an exciting, fast-paced word game that makes you think on your feet. Roll the die, set the timer, and brainstorm as quickly as you can!

48. Mysterium: A close cousin of Cluedo, Mysterium allows you to Poirot your way out for a thrilling game that rolls chills down your spine!

Ice-breaker Game Ideas for Girls’ Night

If you are a new girl group or have a few guests who are acquaintances, the following ice-breaker games would help y’all know each other better.

49. Online Personality Quizzes: Curious about which Harry Potter character you might be? Or, what’s your spirit animal? Perhaps, you and your girl gang wish to know each other’s MBTI or Ennegram! You can do exactly that as a perfect ice-breaker for your ladies’ night!

50. Emoji Introduction: Each person chooses three emojis that represent them and explains why. It’s a lighthearted way to express personality!

51. Speed Friending: Pair up and give each pair two minutes to ask each other questions. After two minutes, switch partners. It’s a quick way to connect!

52. Emoji Pictionary: Don’t have a whiteboard and colored markers? No problem! You can still play Pictionary with your friends by using emojis on your phone or another device. This way of playing the game saves grace for people who aren’t so great at drawing.

53. Who’s Most Likely to? This is an excellent ice-breaker for college friends, long-lost pals, or new joinees to a friends’ group who want to make their best guesses at knowing someone. You can look up some questions online to drive this questions game for girls’ night.

54. Two Truths And a Lie: A game straight out of people’s Bumble profiles, Two Truths And a Lie is another great way to hone your guesswork and get to know each other better!

55. Dream Dinner Party: Ask everyone who three people (dead or alive) they would invite to their dream dinner party and why. This can lead to fascinating discussions!

56. Get to Know You Questions: Prepare a list of fun and thought-provoking questions, such as: What’s your most embarrassing moment? If you could have dinner with any celebrity, who would it be? What’s a guilty pleasure you have?

Girls’ night game ideas are a great way to make the group bond and take a breather from outside stressors, making your party a hit! It’s an even better idea to combine multiple games for the night and keep circulating drinks and hors d'œuvre to keep everyone fueled through the games. Ensure that you pick games that the group would enjoy collectively so that no one feels left out! Here’s to an evening filled with fun, laughter, and good times!