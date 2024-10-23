Who wore what at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party: Tamannaah Bhatia, Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani and more

Last night, the dazzling light of Bollywood lit up as ace designer Manish Malhotra threw an extravagant Diwali bash, which was nothing short of a star-studded spectacle! The who's who of the industry like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and more visited his plush abode, and boy, did they bring their fashion A-game! With shimmering fabrics, stunning silhouettes, and an aura of glamour, it was a feast for the eyes. And here's who wore what:

1.Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali party wearing a beautiful gen z style red saree, which was gracefully draped over a shimmery strapless corset that highlighted her curves. She opted for an understated look and did not wear any accessories, letting her ensemble speak for itself. The actress looked incredibly beautiful with her tresses down, and her makeup, consisting of a bronze palette, accentuated her lovely features. She radiated poise, even at such a glamorous event.

2.Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor created a fashion moment at the Diwali party, dressed in a fabulous black saree with a unique circular cutout pallu design, making her the center of attention. The gorgeously embellished outfit, designed with glittery and edgy elements, beautifully emphasized her distinctive style. Loose curls and bold eye makeup were the finishing touches to her look. Her bright smile completed the rest of the job, and she achieved the perfect blend of traditional and contemporary.

3.Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani left everyone speechless by wearing a brilliant brown saree, which had a mermaid-like flare at the bottom, covered in sequins and shimmer that caught the light. The saree was paired with a fitted strapless blouse of soft suede, which nicely complemented her graceful frame. Kiara went glamorous with bold brown lips and smoky eyes, and she let her hair down. A large ruby diamond necklace adorned her neck, making her look even more exquisite.

4.Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor was a vision in an ivory and gold saree, embellished with minute sequins all over and a golden sparkling border. She paired the saree with a fitted blouse adorned with gold sequins, completing the classy look. Mira accessorized her ensemble with drop earrings and chose glossy makeup that suited her complexion well. She was the center of attention during the occasion.

5.Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor could give everyone a headspin in a holographic saree featuring an electric purple base for a look that was totally glamorous, as it threw aside the single-tone silhouette. Catching attention perfectly with this six-yard wonder, Janhvi Kapoor looked truly stunning, exuding luxury and sparkle with the matching blouse she wore for her diwali look. Delicate diamond jewelry added a fine touch. Janhvi Kapoor stuck to her signature look of a radiant finish, with glossy lips and rosy cheeks, enhancing her glow for the night.

6.Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia stole the show at the Diwali gathering in an eye-catching outfit comprising a purple velvety deep-neck ruffled blouse and a shimmery red saree. To elevate the whole look, she wore emerald necklaces. Her makeup was glossy, with nude lips and smokey eyes, and mascara-loaded lashes, while her hair, perfectly curled in waves, cascaded down her back. She was simply a diva!

7.Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali party clad in an exquisite silver tissue saree, which had a pallu made of thin, translucent silver over a sequined silver blouse. To complement the saree, she carried a heart-shaped potli bag and wore silver dangler earrings. She opted for minimal makeup, completing her stunning appearance for the party with great perfection.

8.Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday attended the celebration impeccably dressed in a sheer white saree, which became the center of attraction amidst the festivities. Under the smartly draped saree, she wore a white strappy blouse embellished with tiny pearls that flattered her frame, making her look like a literal apsara.

Ananya Panday finished the diwali party look with a trendy pair of white heels, a fine maang tikka, and a sparkling choker to add an element of glamor. With minimal makeup, she completed her elegant look.

9.Disha Patani

Disha Patani turned heads with her unique style at the event, wearing a lovely tissue saree. Disha styled the saree with a gorgeous golden shimmery blouse and added a modern twist to the traditional drape. To complement her attire, Disha carried a golden clutch and wore bangles, which made her look even more glamorous. She was among the few who outshone others with her trend-setting approach to the saree.

10.Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala captured a lot of attention at the Diwali party, exuding amazing fashion sense in a beautiful sheer silk saree. The saree was dipped in two of the richest colors, royal blue and purple, which flared elegantly with her graceful looks. She teamed it with a sleeveless, wide-neck royal blue blouse that added even more grace to her attire.

Sobhita completed her look with simple ear studs and a few bangles, providing just the right amount of glam. Her makeup was simple as well, with a small bindi accentuating her look perfectly.

11.Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri looked stunning in a gorgeous white pearl-flecked saree that exuded elegance. The saree featured a sheer drape adorned with strands of pearls, complemented by a matching blouse with pearl strings on the straps.

She opted for minimal makeup to enhance her natural beauty, and wore white dangler earrings that added a soft shine to the whole look. Her nicely curled hair perfectly complemented the ensemble, allowing Triptii to effortlessly add to the festive spirit.

12. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt made a statement by repeating a gorgeous pink lehenga she had worn at her mehendi ceremony. The lehenga, designed with nearly 180 textile patches, featured the intricate craft of Kashmiri and Chikankari artisans. The actress paired the outfit with exquisite chandbalis and a few stone-embellished bangles, creating a perfect fusion of tradition and modernity.

Alia presented a fresh beauty look with glossy lips, blushed cheeks, soft pink eyeshadow, and a sleek bun that highlighted her statement accessories. Her outfit beautifully balanced sustainable fashion with elegance.

Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash was a perfect blend of Bollywood glamour and cultural richness. The stunning attires worn by the celebrities truly embodied the festive spirit. Do let us know in the comments which celebrity look is your favorite!