Disha Patani’s purple bodycon dress for Kanguva promotions has us saying ‘Another day, another SLAY'

Disha Patani is back in the spotlight, and damn, she’s serving looks hotter than tea! Currently busy promoting her upcoming Tamil film Kanguva alongside Suriya, Disha is making sure all eyes are on her. Today, the actress certainly took the style stakes up a notch, wearing a jaw-dropping purple bodycon dress that has her fans and fashionistas gasping for breath (quite literally)! Let's take a look at her outfit.

The purple bodycon dress she wore is perfect for chic evening outings. This bodycon dress had full sleeves and a ribbed texture that embraced her curves at the right places. The bold neckline was an added bonus which took the outfit from elegantly stylish to downright stunning. With its sleek design and classy appeal, the dress not only showed off her curves but also gave major diva vibes.

However, the finishing touches to the ensemble were what made it stand out most. Disha’s selection of accessories was spot on. There was a perfect blend of stylish and stunning. On both hands, she chose to wear golden stacked bangles that added just the right amount of metallic shine, simple and striking.

The bold, oversized gold earrings she adorned in her ears complemented and gave glamor to the entire look. To keep things tender, she opted for a very thin, simple but elegant pendant around her neck for a pleasant touch.

However, Disha Patani wore a pair of black-heeled boots to finish off her attire, adding a contemporary chic touch that elongated her legs and made the overall look flawless.

While Disha chose a rather bold outfit, she decided on rather light and fresh make-up. Thus, the nude-soft neutral blush-pink lip hue was just enough to let her natural beauty take center stage. A subtle pink blush on her cheeks, with a rosy appearance, was just gorgeous. An addition of highlighter added radiance, which caught light impeccably.

Disha Patani opted for side-parted hair with soft curls flowing down the shoulders, thus adding a touch of classic glamor to the whole getup.

Disha Patani in that purple bodycon dress, paired with golden accessories and killer black boots, is truly the right mix of glamor and edge. Kanguva promotions are getting hot, and we cannot wait for what’s more in store for us!

