Kajol admits having 'rift' with sister Tanishaa due to comparisons: ‘It wasn’t something that worked…’

Bollywood icon Kajol has graced the silver screen with countless hits over the years, while her sister Tanishaa made her mark in the industry with her debut in Sssshhh... back in 2003. Recently, the TDo Patti actress candidly reflected on a past rift between the sisters, revealing that they've since resolved their differences. She emphasized that the disagreement didn’t significantly impact their relationship

In a recent chat with News 18, Kajol opened up about a period when her relationship with her sister, Tanishaa Mukerji, faced challenges. She acknowledged that being in the same industry often invites comparisons, and external pressures can sometimes create an unintentional rivalry between siblings.

She said, “I would say that yes, it did happen at some point, definitely. But we sorted it out. It was momentary. It wasn’t something that worked too much against us. Tanishaa is in the movies and is doing films. So, that was there but it’s not there anymore.”

Earlier, during a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Tanishaa shared that Kajol chose not to watch Neal 'n' Nikki due to the numerous kissing scenes between her and Uday Chopra, her then-boyfriend.

She reflected on the film’s content, admitting that it featured quite a bit of on-screen affection, leading Kajol to skip it altogether. The actress even mentioned how she advises her friends' children to wait until they’re older to view it, acknowledging the conservative attitudes that persist in their culture.

Looking back, she expressed that if Neal 'n' Nikki were presented to her now, she would approach the role differently, considering the impact it could have on younger audiences.

When discussing her on-screen kisses with Uday Chopra, Tanishaa explained that her familiarity with him made the experience comfortable. She noted that they began dating during the film's production, which made the intimate scenes feel more natural, as it was like sharing those moments with her boyfriend.

Meanwhile, in a chat with Indian Express, Kajol opened up about her thoughts on social media and online criticism. She expressed gratitude for living most of her life without it, rejoining only six years ago.

She highlighted that social media shows only a fraction of reality like a red carpet photo, but ignores the hard work and exhaustion behind the scenes. Kajol added that while everyone has good and bad days, it's only the smiling moments that get posted, giving a skewed view of their lives.

