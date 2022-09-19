4 Signs that your partner is thinking about someone else

You shouldn't ever experience attraction to anyone else in a happy relationship with the correct person. Although you can be in a relationship with someone and still appreciate attractive people when you encounter them, going too far can be a warning flag. Regardless of how you two define the term, there is a delicate line between a harmless crush and cheating. Because our connection often develops gradually over time, whether for good or even worse, we should constantly be aware of its subtle changes. Here we bring you 4 subtle signs that your partner is thinking about someone else while being in a relationship with you.

2. They get emotionally detached When one partner deliberately or unintentionally avoids emotional connection in an emotional bond and committed relationship in an effort to preserve emotional maturity or promote distance, emotional disconnection can also take place. This may be apparent in some situations if they act coldly toward you.

2. Changes in lifestyle It will be difficult to miss if your partner starts acting strangely, especially if they have made a substantial shift in their routine. For instance, frequenting the workout could be a hint that someone is attempting to impress you if they appear to be only concerned with their appearance. Additionally, if your partner appears to be working longer hours at the office regularly, this could be a red flag. 3. They spend more time with their peers who are separated or single His frequent outings with single pals may be a hint if your lover is thinking about someone else. They may not be happy with some element of their family life if they are spending more time out and going out for long stretches of time. It could not initially pique your interest since regardless of their relationship status, if you're in a good relationship, your partner is permitted to be friends with individuals you don't know, but if they are sacrificing your time for them, it is an issue.