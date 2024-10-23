Kiara Advani wears custom-made Manish Malhotra saree-cum-lehenga for Diwali party but its pallu steals the show

Kiara Advani, known for her trendy style and glam, recently attended Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, decked up in a golden saree with a trendy twist, and can keep our eyes off of it. The Shershaah actress always graced parties with her unique fashion and style, and this time too she didn’t disappoint us. We can’t wait to decode her look, so let’s dive right into it.

Kiara made heads turn as she arrived with her handsome husband, Sidharth Malhotra. The actress gave the main character energy with her golden-colored saree, adorned with stunning embellishments.

She paired her gorgeous saree with a unique and trendy velvet cropped corset blouse. But her pallu was the standout feature of her entire ensemble. Ditching the fabric, her pallu was full of embellishments, and we totally loved it.

Not just that, Kiara also dished out major hair goals, keeping them open with loose waves. The choice of hairstyle perfectly complemented the glam of her saree. Moreover, for the perfect blingy night, the actress opted for glossy lipstick, defined brows, shiny eyeshadow, and glossy cheeks.

Apart from her outfit, the shiny accessories added the perfect bling to her look. She decided to go with a silver and maroon-studded necklace that perfectly completed her party appearance. With this stunning outfit and accessories, Kiara was all set to shine at the party, enjoy a night full of glamor, and dance along with the love of her life, Sidharth Malhotra.

Right from head to toe, Kiara’s outfit was all about the party mood, and we couldn’t resist that she absolutely nailed it.

Just like Kiara, if you’re going to attend a big Diwali bash, then this look is worth giving a try. Is this outfit worth trying? Let us know in the comments below!

