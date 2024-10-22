Disha Patani’s black dress with pink satin bows worth Rs 11,600 is a fresh take on coquette core trend

Disha Patani is making headlines once again, this time for her impeccable fashion sense while promoting her upcoming Tamil film Kanguva with Suriya. She's been stunning everyone with her stylish looks, and recently, she wowed everyone in a halter-neck black dress, solidifying her status as a fashion icon. Let's take a closer look at her outfit.

Disha’s black mini dress from the shelves of Self Centrd is sexy, stylish, and playful. The body-hugging masterpiece beautifully contours Disha’s curves. The halter neck design emphasizes the shoulders and collarbones of Disha, whereas the flowy black mesh fabric from below the thighs adds a playful dimension to the dress. And just when you think it couldn’t get better, those delicate mini pink satin bows scattered across the mesh fabric bring in the coquette charm. It gives the whole dress a flirty charm. Her outfit flaunts a price tag of Rs 11,600.

This stunning black bodycon dress is perfect for various occasions, whether it's an intimate dinner date, a lively party, or a photoshoot during the golden hour on a tropical vacation. The structured black silhouette, soft mesh fabric, and playful pink satin bows make this dress a must-have for anyone who is a dedicated follower of fashion trends.

Disha's dress was elevated by the accessories she chose. She wore a sleek, simple chain, golden stacked bracelets, and finger rings, adding extra sparkle. The standout piece was her lovely pink heels, which served as a statement color and enhanced her coquette core aesthetic outfit. The combination created a harmonious blend of fashion and fun.

The Malang actress chose flawless makeup that strikes the perfect balance between bold and beautiful. She chose a bright red lipstick to make a statement and add a fierce touch to her overall look. Her rosy cheeks provided a fresh and healthy glow, complementing her lips. The nude eyeshadow accentuated her natural beauty without overpowering the look.

Her mascara-coated lashes added depth and drama to her face, making her eyes stand out. Her neatly arched brows beautifully framed her face. She styled her hair with gentle curls cascading down her shoulders, adding to her natural beauty and outfit.

Disha Patani once again raised the bar for beauty and fashion in a stunning black halter-neck outfit with striking makeup and flawless hair during Kanguva promotions. Whether it's a night out, a special occasion, or just a desire to dress chic, one need look no further than Disha. Her look is the epitome of style and confidence.

