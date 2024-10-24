Ranbir Kapoor becomes a ‘new person’ when with daughter Raha reveals sister Riddhima Kapoor: ‘He only acts like that…’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are doting parents to their little munchkin, Raha Kapoor, who has truly captured everyone's hearts. Although both parents share glimpses and talk about their bundle of joy whenever possible, Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima, recently revealed that he instantly 'becomes a new person around his daughter', behaving that way only in front of her or the camera.

In a chat with Galatta India, when asked what has changed in Kapoor after having a daughter. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni smiled and replied, "Ranbir’s eyes sparkle and shine when he sees his daughter; he literally becomes a new person. Otherwise, he is usually very quiet and calm; he is a zen. He only acts like that in front of the camera and when his daughter is around."

During the same interview, Sahni shared that she had received a message from her sister-in-law, Alia Bhatt, expressing pride in her accomplishments and describing her as ‘fabulous.’

Alia reportedly mentioned that Riddhima always had the latest gossip, often surpassing her brother Ranbir Kapoor in that regard. According to Alia, Riddhima frequently shared accurate information and was ahead of everyone, particularly Ranbir.

In an earlier conversation on Nikhil Kamath's podcast, Ranbir shared the overwhelming emotions he experienced when holding his daughter Raha for the first time. He described fatherhood as a transformative experience, revealing that it made him rethink his previous ideas about detachment and indifference.

The Animal actor expressed that becoming a father felt like being reborn, as if the 40 years of his life before Raha were part of a different existence.

He admitted that before Raha's birth, he never feared death and had an unusual belief that he would die at 71 due to his obsession with the number 8.

However, after his daughter’s arrival, that perspective shifted, and he now feels that 71 is too soon—highlighting how much fatherhood has changed him.

Kapoor admitted that not only wants to live longer now but also aims to lead a healthier lifestyle. The Love and War actor revealed that he has quit smoking, a habit he has struggled with since the age of 17.

Speaking about the change, Ranbir explained that after becoming a father, he began to feel unhealthy, which motivated him to finally give up smoking.

