7 juda hairstyles inspired by celebs like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and more to elevate your festive look

Looking to slay with your hair up, girl? Juda hairstyles (also known as buns) are the easiest and the best possible way to keep one’s hair game on point without breaking a sweat. From gorgeous bride buns to easy messy ones, judas are where classy meets sassy. And whether it is for the upcoming festive season or elaborate weddings or you simply just want to keep it cool, these best 7 juda hairstyles will transform you into the bun queen without any doubt. Let’s have a look at them.

7 Juda hairstyles for upcoming festivities

1.Floral gajra juda

Turn on your inner Bollywood diva with a gorgeous gajra juda hairstyle similar to Kiara Advani's. Classic yet striking, this look is perfect for weddings, festivals, or any occasion where you want to showcase some desi glam. After creating a neat and sleek bun—whether high or low, depending on your preference—cover it with fresh flowers or gajras. Opt for white jasmine for a traditional look or vibrant marigolds to spice it up. This hairdo is sure to keep you fresh and fabulous!

2.Slick back juda

The slick back juda is the epitome of sleek sophistication, and Deepika Padukone is a prime example of how to pull it off. This hairstyle provides a clean, neat look, with every strand perfectly in place, offering elegance and charm.

To achieve this style, start by gently brushing the hair back using even strokes while applying some gel or serum for a glossy, no-flyaway finish. Gather all the hair into a low or high bun and secure it with hair ties and bobby pins. This style is perfect for formal events, or even a regular workday when you want to channel your inner boss. Sleek, plain, and exquisite!

3.Dutch braid juda hairstyle

The Dutch braid juda, as seen on Kriti Sanon, is a beautiful, intricate hairstyle that combines elegance with a touch of fun. This look blends the charm of a bun with the playful appeal of a braid. To achieve this style, start by creating a Dutch braid—similar to a regular braid, but with the strands crossing under instead of over—on one side of your head, working your way towards the back.

Gather all your hair at the back, and depending on your preference, you can tie it into a neat low bun or a voluminous high bun. This hairstyle is perfect for adding a touch of sophistication to any occasion.

4.Voluminous juda

This voluminous juda, as seen on Sonam Kapoor, is full of drama and impossible to ignore. This hairstyle creates the illusion of length while also adding volume, making it ideal for bold statements at any function.

To achieve a voluminous bun, start by adding layers to your hair for extra volume. Use a texturizing spray and mousse to enhance the fullness. Then, tie your hair into a high ponytail. You can either use a hair donut to shape the bun or tease the ponytail before wrapping it into a bun. Pin it securely with bobby pins for a neat look. This hairstyle works beautifully for both formal events and casual outings, giving you that fabulous, just-stepped-out-of-a-salon look.

5.Braided juda hairstyle

Alia Bhatt’s braided juda hairstyle is simply delightful, combining the beauty of a bun with the elegance of braids—perfect for special occasions or to elevate your everyday look. To create this braided bun, start by parting your hair and making one or two braids. You can choose between a regular braid or a fishtail braid based on your preference.

Once the braids are complete, gather the remaining hair into a ponytail and twist it into a bun. Secure the bun with bobby pins, and then twist the braids around the bun for added texture. This hairstyle is practical, serving its purpose while adding depth and style!

6.Messy bun

A messy juda hairstyle like Janhvi Kapoor’s is the perfect choice for a chic, effortless look! This casual and laid-back style is ideal for most occasions when you want to look put together without too much effort. To create a messy bun, first gather all your hair into a high or low ponytail and secure it with a hair tie.

Then, loosely twist the ponytail around the base to form a bun and pin it in place with bobby pins. Let a few strands fall out for that perfect messy look. This hairstyle is practical and versatile, ideal for anything from chilling at home to running errands or hanging out with friends.

7.Top bun

The top bun juda hairstyle, as seen on Ananya Panday, is the ultimate high-fashion, no-fuss look! This sleek bun, piled on top of your head, is ideal for days when you want to look effortlessly chic yet still polished. Whether for a professional workday or a glamorous night out, this hairstyle adds instant height and elegance.

To achieve this look, gather all your hair back into a ponytail and twist it into a tight or messy bun, depending on your vibe. Secure the bun with pins or a hair tie. This classic go-to look makes a bold statement with minimal effort.

When it comes to Juda hairstyles, they are by far the most adaptable hairstyle one can ever come across, be it that you wish to portray yourself as a Bollywood diva, boss lady, or just want an easy but elegant hairstyle.

These 7 juda hairstyles will suit you regardless of occasion, whether you are at the gym or on the red carpet. So, embrace the bun life and allow yourself the crown of glorious hair. It is getting time to get knotty, ladies!

