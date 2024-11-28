130+ Pensive & Helpful Quotes About Respecting Relationships

Respect and relationships go hand-in-hand. Respect is crucial in not only a romantic relationship but any kind of bond you enter in your lifetime. It defines who you are as a person and contributes to growth and maturity. Mutual respect in a relationship makes you feel safe and valued. These quotes about respecting relationships will help you understand why it is the most indispensable element of a healthy relationship.

Deep And Beautiful Quotes About Respecting Relationships

1. “Never trade respect for attention.” – Mel Robbins



2. “Without respect, relationships are lost. We're all different, and if someone can't value your differences and respect your values and beliefs, then they don't deserve a front-row seat in your life.”



3. "Love respects the other. It is a give-and-take relationship. Love enjoys giving, and love enjoys taking. It is a sharing, it is a communication. Both are equal in love; in a sexual relationship both are not equal. Love has a totally different beauty to it." ~ Rajneesh



4. “If you are not being treated with respect, don’t be a doormat.” – Robert Rain



5. “Love is not about possession. Love is about appreciation.” -Osho



6. “Never let anyone get comfortable with disrespecting you.”



7. “You have to respect the person that you're going to love, and you have to be confident in yourself and love yourself.” –Zac Posen



8. “In finding love, I think it’s important to be patient. In being in a relationship, I think it’s important to be honest, to communicate, to respect and trust, and to strive to give more than you take.” – Kina Grannis



9. "A real man loves and respects his partner for who they are, not for whom he wants them to be." – Jodi Picoult

Advertisement

10. “Humility and respect tells much more about your background than your personality.” – Kate Iroegbu



11. "Love has nothing to do with what you are expecting to get – only with what you are expecting to give – which is everything." — Katharine Hepburn



12. "A person who has no respect for themselves is incapable of having any respect for their partner."



13. “Nothing of real worth can ever be bought. Love, friendship, honor, valor, respect. All these things have to be earned.” – David Gemmell



14. “Respect is one of the greatest expressions of love.” – Miguel Angel Ruiz



15. “Love is patient, love is kind. It isn't jealous, it doesn't brag, it isn't arrogant, it isn't rude, it doesn't seek its own advantage, it isn't irritable, it doesn't keep a record of complaints, it isn't happy with injustice, but it is happy with the truth. Love puts up with all things, trusts in all things, hopes for all things, endures all things." — 1 Corinthians 13:4-7d



16. "Most good relationships are built on mutual trust and respect." – Mona Sutphen



17. "Respect is appreciation of the separateness of the other person, of the ways in which he or she is unique." –Annie Gottlieb



18. “Don't let your loyalty become slavery. Know when to let go and never compromise your self-respect.”

Advertisement

19. “Respect is at the root of love. Be still and know that you don’t have to coax anyone to hold you in high regard. When love is intentional and authentic, there will be no anxiety about reciprocity. Connections meant for you won’t be second-guessed or filled with uncertainty. Free yourself from relationships that leave you feeling insignificant.” – Alex Elle



20. “Your relationship with yourself sets the tone for every other relationship you have.” –Robert Holden



21. “I would rather be alone with dignity than in a relationship that requires me to sacrifice my self-respect.” – Mandy Hale



22. “Love and respect are the most important aspects of parenting, and of all relationships.” –Jodie Foster



23. "There are two sorts of affection - the love of a woman you respect, and the love for the woman you love." ~ Arthur Wing Pinero



24. “Respect in a relationship means that each person values the other’s opinions and feelings, even when they don’t agree.”



25. "The highest ideals are human intelligence, creativity and love. Respect these above all." ~ Penn Jillette



26. “Respect is essential to any healthy and loving relationship.”



27. “Respect is the glue that holds a relationship together.”



28. “Love ... is the honoring of others in a way that grants them the grace of their own autonomy and allows mutual discovery.” –Anne Truitt



29. “Respect is a two-way street, if you want to get it, you’ve got to give it.” – R.G. Risch



30. "Love doesn't mean a state of perfect caring. To love someone is to strive to accept that person exactly the way he or she is, right here and now—and to go on caring through joyful times and through times that may bring us pain." –Fred Rogers

Advertisement

31. “A child who is allowed to be disrespectful to his parents will not have true respect for anyone.”– Billy Graham



32. "Respect my feelings, my life, my doing. Respect how I am, who I may, who I kiss. Respect what I find what I think, what I say. How I dress, where I work, what I stand for and fight for. Respect what I choose, all is my choice not yours. Respect my appearance, whatever you see. I wear what I like, that`s who I am. I change for no one, no second, no hair. You find that probably strange, really stupid and weird. But I am who I want to be and whatever I love, Respect how I am, then I'll do that for you too! " - Harriet Morgan

Read More: 70+ New Relationship Quotes: Embracing the Magic of New Love

33. "Love people enough to tell them the truth and respect them enough to trust that they can handle it." ~ Iyanla Vanzant



34. "Respect is a two-way street; if you want to get it, you've got to give it." –R.G. Risch



35. “Always remember the golden rule, respect yourself and do not allow other people to use you or take advantage of your weakness.” – RD King

Advertisement

36. “I’m not concerned with your liking or disliking me…All I ask is that you respect me as a human being.” –Jackie Robinson



37. “It takes love, respect, compatibility, reliability, and loyalty in a relationship to make it work.”



38. “Mutual respect is the key to a happy relationship.”



39. "Love pays attention. Love listens to the fears and the doubts of others and treats them with respect. Love accepts others the way Jesus accepts you." — Rick Warren



40. “Marriage is a relationship that thrives on acceptance, equality, sharing, giving, helping, doing one’s part, learning together and enjoying humor.” – David O. Mckay



41. “I will not try to convince you to love me, to respect me, to commit to me. I deserve better than that; I am better than that… Goodbye.” – Steve Maraboli



42. “Respect is what we owe; love, what we give.” – Philip James Bailey



43. "Knowledge will give you power—but character, respect." –Bruce Lee



44. “Respect requires empathy, the capacity to anticipate and understand the feelings of others. It requires consideration.” – Deborah Norville



45. "Let us develop respect for all living things. Let us try to replace violence and intolerance with understanding and compassion. And love." — Jane Goodall



46. "Love can only bring two people together, but respect will keep them together."



47. “One of the most sincere forms of respect is actually listening to what another has to say.” –Bryant. H. McGill



48. "There is a special bond between twin soul mates - unconditional love, respect for each other, bringing out the best in each other, and highly compatible." ~ Julien Offray de La Mettrie



49. "There is overwhelming evidence that the higher the level of self-esteem, the more likely one will be to treat others with respect, kindness, and generosity." –Nathaniel Branden



50. “Love is honesty. Love is a mutual respect for one another.” – Simone Elkeles

Advertisement

51. "Awe and respect are two different things." — Oliver Reed



52. “The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but of respect and joy in each other’s life.” – Richard Bach



53. “Love and respect women. Look to her not only for comfort, but for strength and inspiration and the doubling of your intellectual and moral powers. Blot out from your mind any idea of superiority; you have none “– Giuseppe Mazzini

54. “I guess at the end of the day, all women like to be appreciated and treated with respect and kindness.” – Sofia Vergara



55. “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” –Eleanor Roosevelt



56. "Take very little notice of those people who choose to treat you poorly. It is how they are defining their story, not yours." –Lei Wah



57. "A good test of a relationship is how a person responds to the word 'no.' Love respects 'no,' control does not." — Henry Cloud



58. “I want to be the best version of myself for anyone who is going to someday walk into my life and need someone to love them beyond reason.” – Jennifer Elisabeth



59. “Nothing is more despicable than respect based on fear.”– Albert Camus



60. “Respect people who trust you. It takes a lot for people to trust you, so treat their trust like precious porcelain.” –Brandon Cox



61. “Once you figure out what respect tastes like, it tastes better than attention. But you have to get there.” – Pink



62. “If you have some respect for people as they are, you can be more effective in helping them to become better than they are.” – John W. Gardner



63. “Choose a guy who takes you home to meet his parents.”



64. "A real boyfriend isn't judging everything you do. A real boyfriend will support every decision you make no matter if it's dumb. A real boyfriend won't be afraid to to kiss you in front of his friends he won't ignore you. He will treat you like he always does when yall are alone. A real boyfriend won't talk about other girls in front of you. When your down he will ask you whats wrong. He will beat up every person who hurts you. He will always fill you up with little detail at every moment that he can. When your sick he will try worry about you till you get better. Know thats a real relationship of coures with some downs!" - Dianna Tellez



65. “Real love is not based on romance, candle light dinner. It is based on respect, compromise, care and trust!!” – Shahzeb Afzal



66. “The only person that deserves a special place in your life is someone that never made you feel like you were an option in theirs.” –Shannon L. Alder



67. “We must never violate our own or anyone else's self respect, it is sacred and our most treasured possession.”



68. “Friendship- my definition- is built on two things. Respect and trust. Both elements have to be there. And it has to be mutual. You can have respect for someone, but if you don't have trust, the friendship will crumble." ~ Steig Larsson



69. “Respecting someone indicates the quality of your personality.” – Mohammad Sakhi

Advertisement

70. "The truest form of love is how you behave toward someone, not how you feel about them." –Steve Hall

71. "Love does not dominate; it cultivates." — Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

Read More: 110+ Healthy Relationship Quotes That Signify the Strength of Love

72. "The seven sacred teachings: love, respect, courage, honesty, wisdom, humility, truth. These are the seven virtues that lead to a full and healthy life. My mom espoused those teachings. That's how she lived her life. That's how she raised us." ~ Perry Bellegarde



73. “Never above you. Never below you. Always beside you. Is the way to build a relationship!”



74. “Respect for ourselves guides our morals, respect for others guides our manners.” –Laurence Stern



75. "...the love, respect, and confidence of my children was the sweetest reward I could receive for my efforts to be the woman I would have them copy." ~ Louisa May Alcott



76. “Once you take care of people, people respect you.” –George Weah



77. “Happiness is not based on possessions, power or prestige, but on relationships with people you love and respect.” – H. Jackson Brown, Jr.



78. "I’d rather be respected than loved." – Eli Broad



79. “Love is a two-way street constantly under construction.” – Carroll Bryant



80. “Respect is one of life's greatest treasures. I mean, what does it all add up to if you don't have that?” –Marilyn Monroe



81. "A great relationship is about two things: First, appreciating the similarities, and second, respecting the differences."



82. “10 ways to love: listen, speak, give, pray, answer, share, enjoy, trust, forgive, promise.”



83. “Respect is the cornerstone of an effective relationship.”



84. "Learn to love, respect and enjoy other people." — Dale Carnegie



85. “Respect is equally important as love in a relationship.”



86. "Respect was invented to cover the empty place where love should be." – Leo Tolstoy



87. "Treat people the way you want to be treated. Talk to people the way you want to be talked to. Respect is earned, not given." – Hussein Nishah



88. “He who loves others is constantly loved by them. He who respects others is constantly respected by them.” – Mencius



89. “If love is the fuel, respect is the engine that keeps a relationship going.”



90. "Real friendship, love, respect, and trust are all gained without a single dollar." ~ Phillipe Nover

91. “Respect depends on reciprocity.” – Nyang Proverb

92. “It is better to let go of someone who doesn’t see a problem with disrespecting you.”



93. "It is the hardest thing to close the open hand of someone you love." — Luigi Pirandello



94. “For no matter what we achieve, if we don't spend the vast majority of our time with people we love and respect, we cannot possibly have a great life.” – James. C. Collins



95. "Love is the foundation while respect is the framework. Without them, a relationship is bound to crumble."



96. “If you can’t respect her, you don’t deserve her!” – Udayveer Singh



97. "Without love, there is no relationship. Without respect, there's no reason to stay in it."



98. "You will gain more respect and esteem through listening rather than through talking." – Clive Harman



99. “Love yourself enough to set boundaries and teach people how to treat you by deciding what you will and won’t accept.” – Anna Taylor

Advertisement

100. "Love is ease, love is comfort, love is support and respect. Love is not punishing or controlling. Love lets you grow and breathe. Love's passion is only good passion -- swirling-leaves-on-a-fall-day passion, a-sky-full-of-magnificent-stars passion -- not angst and anxiety. Love is not hurt and harm. Love is never unsafe. Love is sleeping like puzzle pieces. It's your own garden you protect; it's a field of wildflowers you move about in both freely and together." — Deb Caletti101. "Above all, don't lie to yourself. The man who lies to himself and listens to his own lie comes to a point that he cannot distinguish the truth within him, or around him, and so loses all respect for himself and for others. And having no respect he ceases to love." ~ Fyodor Dostoevsky



102. “If we lose love and self-respect for each other, this is how we finally die.” –Maya Angelou



103. "This generation has lost the true meaning of romance. There are so many songs that disrespect women. You can’t treat the woman you love as a piece of meat. You should treat your love like a princess. Give her love songs, something with real meaning. Maybe I’m old fashioned but to respect the woman you love should be a priority." ~ Tom Hiddleston



104. “When you’re in a relationship with someone, you should be respectful towards them, even when you’re angry.”



105. “It’s all about falling in love with yourself and sharing that love with someone who appreciates you.” – Eartha Kitt



106. “If love is the house, respect is the road to get to it.”



107. “Gaslighting is an early sign of disrespect in a relationship.”



108. “Sometimes to keep a relationship you need to compromise. You have to give up your self respect and pride… just because you don’t want to lose what you have… But a person who truly loves you will never let you do that… he will never let you compromise on your self esteem… No matter what the circumstances are…” – Neena Gupta



109. “Respect your wife like you’d want your daughter to be respected.”



110. “Marriage doesn't guarantee that you will be together forever, it's only paper. It takes trust, respect, commitment, understanding, friendship, and faith in your relationship to make it last.”



111. "To be one, to be united is a great thing. But to respect the right to be different is maybe even greater." — Bono



112. “If you find someone who makes you smile, who checks up on you often to see if you're okay. Who watches out for you and wants the best for you. Who loves and respects you. Don't let them go. People like that are hard to find.” – Franz Kafka



113. “When marriage has a firm foundation of solid friendship and mutual respect, it can tolerate a fair amount of raw emotion. A good fight can clear the air, and it's nice to know we can survive conflict and even learn from it.” – Harriet Larner



114. “I cannot compromise my respect for your love. You can keep your love, I will keep my respect.” – Amit Kalantri

Advertisement

115. “Respect your efforts, respect yourself. Self-respect leads to self-discipline. When you have both firmly under your belt, that's real power." –Clint Eastwood



116. "The greatest wisdom is in simplicity. Love, respect, tolerance, sharing, gratitude, forgiveness. It's not complex or elaborate. The real knowledge is free. It's encoded in your DNA. All you need is within you. Great teachers have said that from the beginning. Find your heart, and you will find your way." ~ Carlos Barrios



117. “Never pay attention to someone who has not earned your respect.” – Habeeb Akande



118. “You deserve someone who loves you with every single beat of his heart, someone who thinks about you constantly, someone who spends every minute of every day just wondering what you’re doing, where you are, who you’re with, and if you’re OK. You need someone who can help you reach your dreams and protect you from your fears. You need someone who will treat you with respect, love every part of you, especially your flaws. You should be with someone who could make you happy, really happy, dancing on air happy." ~ Cecelia Ahern



119. "Every religion emphasizes human improvement, love, respect for others, sharing other people's suffering. On these lines every religion had more or less the same viewpoint and the same goal." — Dalai Lama



120. “A loving relationship is one in which the loved one is free to be himself – to laugh with me, but never at me; to cry with me, but never because of me; to love life, to love himself, to love being loved. Such a relationship is based upon freedom and can never grow in a jealous heart.” – Leo Buscaglia

121. “You teach people how to treat you by what you allow, what you stop, and what you reinforce.” –Tony Gaskins



122. "A real man wouldn't lay a finger on a woman. He treats his partner with respect, love and support. Men are physically stronger and have no place abusing that power. Everyone has problems, and arguments happen, but that's when a real man uses his intelligence to talk it out." — Matt Lanter



123. "Cutting negative people from my life does not mean I hate them, it simply means I respect me." ~ Marilyn Monroe



124. “If she does not respect you, she will replace you.” – Habeeb Akande



125. "When one loses their respect for someone it is an end all to all, because there's no phoniness when we truly lose respect for someone for whatever reason. We either treat someone with dignity and respect or we don't treat or acknowledge them at all. They either have earned our respect, never had our respect or lost the respect we once had, there's no in between when it comes to respect." — Danny Santagato



126. “To love yourself, truly love yourself, is to finally discover the essence of personal courage, self-respect, integrity, and self-esteem. These are the qualities of grace that come directly from a soul with stamina.” – Caroline Myss



127. "The first duty of love is to listen." — Paul Tillich



128. “Respect is earned. Honesty is appreciated. Trust is gained and loyalty is returned.” – Auliq Ice



129. "The amount of love, kindness, and patience I have for others is directly proportional to how much love I have for myself, because we cannot give others what we ourselves do not have. And, unsurprisingly, the amount of love, respect, support, and compassion I receive from others is also in direct proportion to how much I love myself." – Anita Moorjani



130. “It’s important to make sure that we’re talking with each other in a way that heals, not in a way that wounds.” – Barack Obama



131. “Never love anybody that treats you like you’re ordinary.” ~ Oscar Wilde



132. Love is friendship that has caught fire. It is quiet understanding, mutual confidence, sharing and forgiving. It is loyalty through good and bad times. It settles for less than perfection and makes allowances for human weaknesses ~Ann Landers



133. “Respect is necessary to communicate effectively with your partner.”



134. “If you aren’t good at loving yourself, you will have a difficult time loving anyone, since you’ll resent the time and energy you give another person that you aren’t even giving to yourself.” - Barbara De Angelis



135. “A respectful relationship helps you grow as a person.”

Advertisement

It is important to respect boundaries and give your partner some space. While it is important to give your everything to make a relationship work, it’s important not to lose your dignity in the process. Be respectful towards the person you are in a relationship with, but at the same time be brave enough to walk out when you feel affronted.