Nick Jonas Reveals When He Knew Wife Priyanka Chopra Was ‘The One’: ‘Once We Started Dating…’

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s whirlwind romance culminated in a marriage in December 2018, and now the Camp Rock star is shedding light on when he realized his lady love was his one. Talking about the ‘loves of his life,’ the singer and actor shared that daughter Malti Marie was with him while on the Live with Kelly and Mark show as her first taping. Dishing about how changing schedules and work commitments have not allowed them a lot of family time, Nick Jonas finally revealed that he ‘pretty immediately’ knew now-wife Priyanka Chopra was ‘the one’ for him.

He went on to share that the couple were first friends for a year before they finally began dating, and within a few months of their relationship, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra decided to get married. “Once we started dating, it was like 2 months to engagement and then another 3-4 months after that, we got married.”

The hosts went on to talk about how they felt nervous about hosting the couple for dinner while they were still dating, which the singer agreed to, not wanting to ‘mess up’ either. Good friends of the Jonas Brothers member, Kelly Ripa and co-host husband Mark Consuelos, had their children behaving ‘perfect’ in front of the duo, which was quite unlike themselves, claimed the parents.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have a kid of their own, daughter Malti Marie, who has turned 3 and is now heading to nursery in New York, which the couple has seemingly chosen as their humble abode while he performs the Last Five Years musical. The Indian actress has been going in and out of India for her own shoots, as the couple tries their best to stay together as much as possible.

Commonly called NickYanka— the former Miss World would like to be labeled ‘Prick’ instead— the couple was recently spotted at the Met Gala, dressed to the nines under the theme of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, making for a lovely date night outing. The couple also frequents India, the homeland of the lady, as they take on the desi world by storm with each visit.

