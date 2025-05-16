Why do Mumbai sunsets hit differently and look as dreamy as YJHD's iconic scene with Deepika, Ranbir Kapoor?

As the sweltering summer months slowly give in, Mumbai takes a much-needed respite with rains starting from June. Hands down, there's no other better moment like this to soak in all the beauty.

While it is a welcome treat for many parched souls, it also brings the energetic city to a standstill. But for the baarish lovers, the season also brings in some of the most dreamy sunsets in Mumbai.

While it is all about aesthetics, here are the 5 reasons why Mumbai sunsets hit different during monsoon:

1. Increased humidity

Being a coastal city, Mumbai’s humidity levels are at the highest during monsoons. With heavy rainfall, there is increased water vapor in the air.

2. Enhanced hues of sunset

Considering the high humidity levels, the dust particles in the air deflect and scatter differently, leading to vibrant hues in the sky. The sunsets begin to look more daunting and spirited.

3. Heavy cloud cover

Despite the rains taking a brief pause, the Mumbai skies remain cloudy almost all monsoon. This adds a dramatic impact to the sunset moments, intensifying it so much more.

4. Diffused sun rays

With thick cloud cover comes somewhat diffused sun rays, due to the difficulty in penetration. The sunsets look like a palette of warm colours infused with stray sun rays.

5. Arabian Sea as the backdrop

A city bursting with so much energy, the Mumbai skyline offers a dramatic impact to the sunset along with the breathtaking view of the Arabian sea.

The typical sunset sky in the city of dreams during monsoon turns into hues of vibrant orange, red along with some dimmed shades of mauve, maroon, and gold. Agree or not, the monsoon is the best time for clicking some gorgeous sunset photos of the Mumbai skyline.

Imagine a mind-blowing view of the setting sun against the Arabian Sea; does it not remind you of the iconic scene of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani?

