EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Did you know Kapil Sharma was Surbhi Jyoti's professor at her college university?

Surbhi Jyoti recently spoke to Pinkvilla in detail about her life pre and post success on our show Behind the Success. Here, Surbhi talked about her earlier life in Chandigarh and recalled her initial days in theater. During this, the actress recalled when the popular star comedian-actor Kapil Sharma was her professor. Yes, Surbhi shared a heartwarming anecdote of learning acting from Kapil.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Surbhi Jyoti recalled when Kapil Sharma visited their university to teach them. She even revealed that Bharti Singh was her senior. Surbhi shared, "Kapil and Bharti used to be our seniors. Kapil was our super senior who had passed out. But of course, since he was a senior, we called him 'sir.' He wasn't much older than us, but we used to call them 'sir.' He used to come to teach us skits and plays because he himself also used to do a lot of theatre."

Further, Surbhi praised Kapil Sharma and even remembered how he used to scold her while teaching her. She added, "He is one of the most funniest guys I know. He is so funny. Maine unse daant khaayi hai because practice mai voh joke crack karte the aur fir bolte the 'chalo chalo start karo theatre.' Aur mai ab bhi unke jokes par hass rahi hu, and then voh muje bohot gussa bhi karte the, but that's how funny he is (I have even heard scolding from him because he used to crack a joke and then say 'let's get back to theatre' and I used to still laugh at the joke. Then he used to get angry. That's how funny he is)."

Surbhi even disclosed that Kapil met his wife, Ginni Chatrath, during this period. The actress shared, "He is really super talented. I think during that time, only Ginni and Kapil met. Ginni used to do theatre with me. There they met."

Surbhi mentioned that Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh were from the same university because Bharti and Kapil are from Amritsar. She added that she and Ginni were in the same college. When asked if she is still friends with them, Surbhi shared that she isn't very active socially but is in touch with everyone.

Workwise, Surbhi Jyoti starred in numerous shows such as Qubool Hai, Naagin 3, and more.



