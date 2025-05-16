Don’t Say You Love Me MV: BTS’ Jin and Shin Se Kyung perfectly paint a portrait of love on the brink of goodbye; WATCH

BTS’ Jin is officially back. Following the announcement of his second mini album Echo, BIGHIT MUSIC revealed on May 12, 2025 (Monday) that the lead track, Don’t Say You Love Me, would be accompanied by a cinematic music video. As anticipated, the release stirred immense excitement among ARMYs, and now that the video is out, it’s safe to say it exceeded every expectation.

The emotionally charged video stars Jin alongside acclaimed actress Shin Se Kyung, known for her lead roles in Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, Run On, and more. The storyline revolves around a sudden reunion with a long-lost love, portrayed with aching sincerity by the pair. Jin, activating his iconic ‘boyfriend mode,’ delivers a heartfelt, intimate, and universally relatable performance.

Don’t Say You Love Me is a soothing, melancholic track that speaks to the ache of unfinished love. More than just a melody, its lyrics tell a poignant story—one that Jin narrates with vulnerability and nuance.

The music video perfectly complements the track’s emotional depth, blending tender visuals with a muted color palette that symbolizes the haunting nature of faded memories. Not all memories are vibrant—some are painful and ghostly, and this visual narrative captures that beautifully.

Welcome to Jin’s world, where heartbreak is an amalgamation of stories, choices, and lingering memories. And in this world, love, no matter how beautiful, sometimes hurts.

According to BIGHIT MUSIC, the song delves into “the excruciating pain of two lovers unable to let go, even at the end of their relationship.” Jin’s performance and storytelling shine in this track, capturing raw, everyday emotions with warmth and sincerity. His on-screen chemistry with Shin Se Kyung brings even more depth to the narrative, making it an unforgettable experience.

The teaser offered an early glimpse into the story’s emotional pull, showing Jin walking through a bustling shopping mall before locking eyes with a familiar face—Shin Se Kyung. As their gazes meet, the world around them fades away, symbolizing how the rest of the world disappears when we unexpectedly come across someone who once meant everything.

Don’t Say You Love Me is the first title track from Echo, Jin’s second solo album, which was officially released on May 16, 2025. It follows his debut solo album Happy, which dropped in August 2024.

