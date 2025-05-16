Did Karan Johar defend Babil Khan amid controversy over viral video calling Bollywood ‘fake’? Find out

Bollywood actor Babil Khan, who was recently seen in Logout, sparked controversy after he named several celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, and more, in his meltdown video and called Bollywood ‘rude.’ Now, filmmaker Karan Johar has opened up about Babil Khan’s viral video and revealed feeling ‘terrible.'

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Karan Johar breaks the silence on Babil Khan’s video where he called Bollywood ‘fake and rude.’ He shared, “I felt as bad as people did as a parent when I saw Babil's meltdown.” The filmmaker further added, “And I felt terrible because I have a son and a daughter.”

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s film Nadaaniyan received backlash for their performances, alleged dubbed voice, and more. Now, Karan Johar opened up on the hate the film has been receiving and shared that it has become a fashion to bash the film.

According to him, the more videos people shared against Nadaaniyan, the more engagement they got. For the unversed, the film was backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Earlier, Babil Khan took to social media and dropped a video where he is seen crying and slurring. In the video, he is heard saying, “What I mean to say is that I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, and Arijit Singh. There are so many more names. Bollywood is so f**ked. Bollywood is so so rude.”

He went on to call the industry ‘the fakest’ and shared that very few people want to improve it. The Logout actor soon deleted the video and even his Instagram account. His family then issued a statement explaining his intention. Several celebrities came in support of the actor on social media.

For the unversed, Babil Khan is the son of late actor Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar. He made his acting debut with Qala in 2022. The actor was last seen in the Zee5 cyber thriller film Logout.

