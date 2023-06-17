70+ New Relationship Quotes: Embracing the Magic of New Love

Picture embarking on an exciting adventure into the uncharted realm of love. Every moment of this journey is brimming with the potential for discovery and deep connections. Few experiences can match the sheer joy and anticipation that comes with starting this romantic voyage in our incredible world of human connections.

New relationship quotes serve as compass points, illuminating the way. They serve as inspiration's whispers, urging us to live in the moment, enjoy the unknown, and savor the infinite possibilities that love offers.

Whether you're rejoicing in discovering a soulmate or navigating the intricate stages of an emotional bond, these new love beginning quotes in love gently remind you to treasure the magic that love brings in every single moment.

New Relationship Quotes: Celebrate the New Love

As you travel this extraordinary chapter of your life, let the words of wisdom, passion, and optimism found in these quotations reverberate throughout your heart, illuminating your path.

Unexpected New Relationship Quotes

1. "Love recognises no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope." — Maya Angelou

2. "The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart." — Helen Keller

3. "When two people meet and fall in love, there's a sudden rush of magic. Magic is just naturally present then." — Paulo Coelho

4. "Love isn't something you find. Love is something that finds you." — Loretta Young

5. "Love is the master key that opens the gates of happiness, fulfilment, and a new beginning." — Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr.

6. "Love doesn't make the world go 'round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile." — Franklin P. Jones

7. "Love is not about finding the perfect person, but about seeing an imperfect person perfectly." — Sam Keen

8. "Love is not something you look for. Love is something you become." — Alina Radoi

9. “You are my heart, my life, my one and only thought.” — Arthur Conan Doyle

10. "My heart beats faster as you take my hand; my love grows stronger as you touch my soul." — A.C. Van Cherub

11. "If I had a flower for every time I thought of you... I could walk through my garden forever." — Alfred Tennyson

12. "Whatever happens tomorrow, or for the rest of my life, I'm happy now…because I love you." — Groundhog Day

Advertisement

13. "You and I, it’s as though we have been taught to kiss in heaven and sent down to Earth together to see if we know what we were taught." — Boris Pasternak, Doctor Zhivago

14. "I love you. I am who I am because of you. You are every reason, every hope, and every dream I’ve ever had, and no matter what happens to us in the future, every day we are together is the greatest day of my life. I will always be yours." — Nicholas Sparks

15. “I’m addicted to the way I feel when I’m thinking about you.” – Fall Out Boy

16. "Love is like a friendship caught on fire. In the beginning a flame, very pretty, often hot and fierce, but still only light and flickering. As love grows older, our hearts mature and our love becomes as coals, deep-burning and unquenchable." — Bruce Lee

New Relationship Love Quotes

17. “I love that you are my person, and I am yours, that whatever door we come to, we will open together.” — A. R. Asher

18. "Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down." — Oprah Winfrey

19. "Some think love can be measured by the amount of butterflies in their tummy. Others think love can be measured in bunches of flowers, or by using the words ‘for ever.' But love can only truly be measured by actions. It can be a small thing, such as peeling an orange for a person you love because you know they don't like doing it." — Marian Keyes

20. "How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. I love thee to the depth and breadth and height My soul can reach." — Elizabeth Barrett Browning

21. "I love you and that’s the beginning and end of everything." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

22. "Take love, multiply it by infinity and take it to the depths of forever, and you still have only a glimpse of how I feel for you." — Meet Joe Black

23. "Love alone can rekindle life." — Henri Frederic Amiel

24. "In this new love, we are crafting a love story that defies the odds, transcending distance, time, and any obstacle that comes our way." — Anonymous

Advertisement

25. "I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." — When Harry Met Sally

26. "Souls tend to go back to who feels like home." — N.R. Heart

27. "Love is a game that two can play and both can win." — Eva Gabor

28. "We're all a little weird. And life is a little weird. And when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall into mutually satisfying weirdness — and call it love — true love." — Robert Fulghum

29. "To know when to go away and when to come closer is the key to any lasting relationship." — Doménico Cieri Estrada

30. "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.” — Emily Brontë

31. "Love does not consist in gazing at each other, but in looking outward together in the same direction." — Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

32. "Gravitation is not responsible for people falling in love." — Albert Einstein

33. "It is better to love wisely, no doubt: but to love foolishly is better than not to be able to love at all." — William Makepeace Thackeray

New Love Quotes for Him

34. My great hope is to laugh as much as I cry; to get my work done and try to love somebody and the courage to accept the love in return." – Maya Angelou

35. "You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams." — Dr. Seuss

36. "Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage." — Lao-Tzu

37. "It feels good to think about you when I'm warm in bed. I feel as if you're curled up there beside me, fast asleep. And I think how great it would be if it were true." — Haruki Murakami

38. "I wish you to know that you have been the last dream of my soul." — Charles Dickens

39. "I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride: I love you in this way because I do not know any other way of loving but this, in which there is no I or you, so intimate that your hand upon my chest is my hand, so intimate that when I fall asleep your eyes close." — Pablo

Advertisement

40. "Love doesn't make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile." — Franklin P. Jones

41. "I love you, not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you." — Roy Croft

42. "I would rather spend one lifetime with you, than face all the ages of this world alone." — J.R.R. Tolkien

43. "I love you. You… you complete me." — Jerry Maguire

44. "I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow." — Leo Christopher

45. "Three words. Eight letters. Say it, and I'm yours." — Gossip Girl

46. "A lady's imagination is very rapid; it jumps from admiration to love, from love to matrimony in a moment." — Jane Austen

47. "Can't you see? Every step I have taken, since I was that little girl on the bridge, was to bring me closer to you." — Arthur Golden

48. "The way her body existed only where he touched her. The rest of her was smoke." — Arundhati Roy

49. "It doesn't matter if the guy is perfect or the girl is perfect, as long as they are perfect for each other." — Good Will Hunting

50. "If she's amazing, she won't be easy. If she's easy, she won't be amazing. If she's worth it, you won't give up. If you give up, you're not worthy." — Bob Marley

New Relationship Quotes for Her

51. "She is the only evidence of God I have seen with the exception of the mysterious force that removes one sock from the dryer every time I do my laundry." — St. Elmo's Fire

52. "You make me feel like I am everywhere when I am right here, completely still with you.” ― Crystal Woods

53. "Love is like an hourglass, with the heart filling up as the brain empties." — Jules Renard

54. "The most precious possession that ever comes to a man in this world is a woman's heart." — Josiah G. Holland

55. "He stepped down, trying not to look long at her, as if she were the sun, yet he saw her, like the sun, even without looking." — Leo Tolstoy

Advertisement

56. "The greatest thing you'll ever learn/Is just to love, and be loved, in return." — Moulin Rouge

57. "That's my sweetheart in there. Wherever she is, that's where my home is." — Nicholas Sparks

58. "Once upon a time there was a boy who loved a girl, and her laughter was a question he wanted to spend his whole life answering." — Nicole Krauss

59. "Never above you. Never below you. Always beside you." — Walter Winchell

60. "The minute I heard my first love story – I started looking for you, not knowing how blind that was. Lovers don’t finally meet somewhere — they’re in each other all along.” ― Rumi

Beginning Cute New Relationship Quotes

61. "I have crossed oceans of time to find you." — Bram Stoker's Dracula

62. "If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you." — A.A. Milne

63. "Love is the only reality and it is not a mere sentiment. It is the ultimate truth that lies at the heart of creation." — Rabindranath Tagore

64. "For the two of us, home isn't a place. It is a person. And we are finally home." — Stephanie Perkins

65. "I'm in love with you, and I'm not in the business of denying myself the simple pleasure of saying true things." — John Green

66. "It isn't possible to love and to part. You will wish that it was. You can transmute love, ignore it, muddle it, but you can never pull it out of you. I know by experience that the poets are right: love is eternal." — E.M. Forster

Advertisement

67. "In this new love, we are discovering that vulnerability is not a weakness but a strength, as we allow ourselves to be seen and loved for who we truly are." — Anonymous

68. "A soul mate's purpose is to shake you up, tear apart your ego a little bit, show you your obstacles and addictions, break your heart open so new light can get in, make you so desperate and out of control that you have to transform your life, then introduce you to your spiritual master..." — Elizabeth Gilbert

69. "At the touch of love everyone becomes a poet." — Plato

70. "Don't ever think I fell for you, or fell over you. I didn't fall in love; I rose in it." — Toni Morrison, Jazz

71. "There is no remedy for love but to love more." — Henry David Thoreau

72. "Love is not about finding someone to fill the emptiness; it's about finding someone to share your fullness with." — Anonymous

Conclusion

In these new relationships quotes, you'll discover a beautiful mix of emotions, ranging from the excitement of exploration to the depth of understanding. They capture the magic of shared moments, the optimism for a joyful future, and the potential for profound connections.

Feel free to share these quotes with your partner, use them to start conversations, and let them inspire both of you as you embark on this incredible journey together

ALSO READ: 251 Best romantic love quotes to make your soulmate feel special

Relationship Goals Quotes: Secrets to a Blissful Partnership