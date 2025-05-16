The Bold and the Beautiful May 15 Episode Recap: Taylor Learns About Liam’s Health Condition

The new episode of the Bold and the Beautiful begins with Liam spending time with Hope. An ailing Liam promises to be by Hope and Beth’s side forever, even when he is gone, because he believes that true love never dies.

As Liam is lying beside Hope, the latter shows positivity that they will find a solution. However, Liam has given up. The duo goes down memory lane, reminiscing about their good times together. After a time, Liam has a heavy head and nearly collapses.

Hope gets water for him and Liam explains his symptoms to her. Hope insists on taking the latter to the hospital, but he refuses, as there is nothing that the doctors could do.

At the Cliff house, Finn and Steffy are together, and the former assures Steffy that she did the right thing. As the duo discusses the uncertain future of Liam, Steffy cries in the arms of Finn. Taylor enters the scene and sees Steffy crying.

Upon asking, the couple gives an excuse, but Taylor is suspicious and Steffy blurts out the truth about Liam’s condition to her. As she learns that Liam is dying, Taylor cannot even think of Liam’s life ending but assures Steffy that she did the right thing by telling Hope about all of it. At least now he has his loved ones around for support.

On the other hand, Carter is having a tough time as he was pining for Hope. Daphne Rose finds him and drops the truth on him. Moreover, she also reveals to him things about his exes. Carter tells Rose that he is no saint either. Not only did he sleep with Eric’s wife, but he also stole his company.

