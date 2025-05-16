Days of Our Lives May 15 Episode Recap: Kevin, Steve, and Shawn's Drug Stealing Plan Goes Wrong

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to dr*gs.

On May 15, 2025, in an episode of the Days of Our Lives, Marlena brings up Sophia’s old feelings for Tate, who is busy setting up a birthday party for her. Tate states that they are just friends.

When Sophia enters, she cheerfully hugs Tate after seeing the surprise, but in return, Tate makes an uncomfortable face. During the party, as Tate grabs the birthday cake and sings, he suddenly sits down and experiences dizziness.

Meanwhile, Xander snaps at Alex, who asks if Philip should get another chance. Xander goes off, saying he was done with people saying Victor desired this, and also, he could not get over what Philip did.

In the episode, Kevin breaks into Dr. Russell’s lab while Philip is on the phone with him. Steve and Shawn are behind a dumpster. They cut the CCTV feed, looped in a fake one, and entered the building.

Later, Kevin is seen pulling the drug vials, and as he is filling those up, he hangs up on Philip. When Steve and Shawn enter the lab, Kevin is missing. Soon, Steve hears something, and when he checks, he finds that it was the emergency exit. Shawn discovers that Versavix is missing.

They decided to leave the place. Kevin, with vials in his hand, frantically calls Philip as he sits by the dumpster. He gets no answer from Philip, who is busy telling Xander that he misses working with him and wants to mend their relationship. Xander is not over Philip’s betrayal. Philip says that they are stuck together and leaves.

Shawn and Steve get back to Kayla's office to inform her that someone got their hands on the drug before them. Meanwhile, Philip makes a call to Kevin, who has the drug but has fled with the entire batch.

Later, Kevin finds out that Dr. Russell left the conference early and was returning to his lab that night.

