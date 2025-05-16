5 movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar that received global recognition: The Buckingham Murders to Zwigato

Currently, multiple Indian films are being screened at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2025. Just like them, many Hindi movies received global recognition on international platforms. While some were screened at global stages, many also made their debut at award shows abroad.

Here are 5 movies on OTT that were globally recognized:

1. The Buckingham Murders

Where to watch: Netflix

Director Hansal Mehta took his suspense thriller film, The Buckingham Murders, to the 67th BFI London Film Festival, where it had its world premiere in October 2023. After receiving positive response from the audience abroad, the Kareena Kapoor Khan-led drama was theatrically released in September 2024. Co-produced by Bebo, it also stars Keith Allen, Ranveer Brar, Prabhleen Sandhu, and more.

2. Zwigato

Where to watch: Prime Video

Zwigato delves deep into the life and struggles of a delivery agent. Helmed by Nandita Das, the drama film debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival, back in 2022. Led by actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, the movie also features Shahana Goswami in a key role.

3. All We Imagine As Light

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light was all over the news in 2024 for all the right reasons. The movie had its world premiere at the main competition of the 77th Cannes Film Festival last year. While it was nominated for the Palme d'Or, the movie won the Grand Prix at the coveted global platform. The international co-production features actors like Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon.

4. The Mehta Boys

Where to watch: Prime Video

Actor Boman Irani’s directorial venture, The Mehta Boys, not just had its world premiere at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival in September 2024, but it also won the Best Feature Film award. After receiving thunderous applause from the audience, it finally made its way to OTT this year.

5. Faraaz

Where to watch: Netflix

It was only after Faraaz’s premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in 2022 that it was released in India in 2023. The Hansal Mehta directorial film marks the debut of actor Zahan Kapoor, who is joined by Juhi Babbar, Aamir Ali, Aditya Rawal, Pallak Lalwani, and others.

