Eleven Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read if you are planning to watch Naveen Chandra's crime thriller film in theaters

Naveen Chandra-starrer Eleven is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual crime thriller that finally hit theaters today, May 16. With its release, moviegoers are rushing to their nearest big screens to catch the first day, first show. Since morning, social media has been buzzing with positive reviews for the movie. If you’re planning to watch it, make sure to check out these Twitter reviews first.

Viewers who watched Eleven shared that the film is a solid investigative thriller. It is packed with strong twists that keep the audience hooked until its unpredictable climax. Many appreciated the racy screenplay and the emotional depth in the story.

Several pointed out that director Lokkesh Ajls seemed to have done thorough research, with many praising the writing and Imman's gripping background score. While the first half felt formulaic to some, the emotional flashback in the second half stood out as a highlight.

Naveen Chandra was praised for his performance as the lead investigator, with Abirami receiving positive mentions for her role in the latter half. The child actors in the flashback portions also impressed the audience.

Overall, viewers found Eleven to be a well-written thriller with a strong emotional layer. Though some felt it became slightly convoluted at times, many recommended it as a worthwhile watch for fans of the genre.

"#Eleven - A serial killer thriller with a very emotional core. Has all the tropes of the genre but what really sets it apart is the emotional backstory in the second half. Naveen Chandra shines as the uptight investigating officer," read a review on X.

"Had an opportunity to watch special Premier or #ELEVEN - such an interesting and an intriguing thriller - keeps you at the edge of the seat from the start with superb performances, brilliant making," read another review.

Take a look at the reviews below:

Eleven brings together a strong ensemble cast featuring Naveen Chandra, Shashank, Abirami, Dileepan, Riythvika, and Kireeti Damaraju. The film is helmed by writer-director Lokkesh Ajls, while Ajmal Khan and Reyaa Hari have backed the project as producers.

