General Hospital May 15 Episode Recap: Kristina Tries to Mend Her Relationship With Alexis

The new episode of General Hospital has brought high intensity of drama for the audience, as Kristina is back at her damage control work.

Since the accident, where she tried to kill Ava and got Ric instead, Kristina is now trying to mend her relationship with her mother, Alexis, despite her trying to commit her daughter. She is suddenly behaving like she feels terrible about how she behaved with Molly during the surrogacy episode, which ended terribly.

Kristina seems to be nice with her mother after her talks with Dante. The damage control would also mean that she would be nice to Ava as well, which, however, the viewers would not buy.

On the other hand, Lucky and Ric find themselves caught up in Kristina’s web. The duo is surely up to something, as, first, Lucky digs into the past and situations. As for Ric, he is waiting for the opportunity to rat out Kristina, especially after the car crash. He also wants to prove to his daughters that Kristina’s peace act is just an act.

Meanwhile, Lucas goes on to visit Elizabeth. The duo talk their hearts out and share the details of each other’s love lives. The former also checks the head nurse’s repercussions. This seems to be the perfect time for Lucas to give Liz the good news.

As for Gio, he confides in Sonny. He has got a lot of things going on simultaneously and unloads his heart in front of the latter. Dante was upset and vented out his anger on Gio after Rocco’s alcohol poisoning incident. Though Dante came back around to apologize for his behavior, Gio believed that Sonny could provide him with rather helpful advice.

