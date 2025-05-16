Should you watch Tastefully Yours? Go Min Si and Kang Ha Neul set the table for underdog rom-com with ep 1-2

A skilled chef unknown for her art, Go Min Si takes the form of Mo Yeon Joo, in this romantic comedy, Tastefully Yours. Kang Ha Neul turns into the heir of a famed conglomerate, Han Beom Woo, who aims to achieve 3 stars. However, his means are anything but ideal as he goes to absolute lengths to steal and acquire recipes from smaller, lesser-known restaurants, led by unaware chefs.

Soon, Han Beom Woo, the greedy businessman, comes across Mo Yeon Joo, the Jeonju-settled chef, with deep feelings for organic ingredients. Their meeting is anything but normal, as the duo gets off on the wrong foot. Meanwhile, he is dropped from the ‘heir list’ of his family after an uppercut from his own older brother, played by the wonderful Bae Na Ra, who was recently seen in Weak Hero Class 2.

Meanwhile, Tastefully Yours sets up new ground with the help of side characters in Jeonju who are set to become a found family for Han Beom Woo, in an expected turn of events. Among them, Kim Shin Rok as Jin Myeong Sook appears in a welcoming role as a bright and accepting person, much opposite to her other recent roles that are steeped in negative connotations.

The show slowly begins to look like a costlier version of The Potato Lab led by Kang Tae Oh and Lee Sun Bin, which unfortunately did not break much ground earlier this year. Surprisingly, another Weak Hero Class star makes his way into the show, in the form of actor Park Ji Hoon, who’s shown as in a parodied version of the famed Byeon Woo Seok-Kim Hye Yoon drama Lovely Runner, as the male lead character.

Looking at the comic timing, it’s very silly and slapstick as of now, but we’re surely not complaining. It’s a happy change we’d accept in front of the drought of good rom-coms that K-dramaland has been experiencing so far. Kang Ha Neul’s acting and chemistry with Go Min Si have not taken root so far; however, we’re looking forward to it changing soon enough. We’re also hoping the romance is not bland but spicy and hot, much like the deliciously plated food on the show!

