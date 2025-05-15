The Mumbai High Court battle between Maddock Films and PVR Inox over the release of Bhool Chuk Maaf has sent shockwaves through the Indian film industry. What started as a dispute over release terms has transformed into a case that could very well decide the fate of theatrical exhibition in the post-pandemic era — with potentially disastrous consequences for exhibitors, producers, and the entire value chain of Hindi cinema in the long run.

At the heart of the conflict is the collapse in the traditional eight-week theatrical window for Bhool Chuk Maaf starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, bypassing the industry practice that safeguards Hindi cinema exhibitors from the threat of content consumption at home on digital platforms. In this case, the proposed terms by PVRInox — a shortened window of 2 weeks, a waiver on virtual print fees (VPF), and a pay-out of 47.50 percent in week one as compared to 50 percent — have not only angered the exhibitors but also exposed deeper fault lines between cinema halls and content producers, and how ego battles can lead to a collapse in system.

The OTT Domination

Amazon Prime Video, one of the producers of Bhool Chuk Maaf, would be happy with a shorter theatrical window to fast-track all forthcoming films arrival on streaming, instead of the conventional 8-week window. If this strategy succeeds, it sets a dangerous precedent: streamers could begin to pressure producers into skipping or slashing the theatrical window altogether, citing Bhool Chuk Maaf as an example. The exhibitors, who also happen to be distributors, themselves landed themselves into this scenario in an ego battle with team Bhool Chuk Maaf. A straight to digital-release would have been better for the national chain as well, than a theatrical release with 2-week digital window.

This move also threatens to dismantle the ecosystem that Maddock Films itself benefited from — the very same eight-week window that allowed their titles not-so-star-heavy like Stree, Bala, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Munjya, Stree 2, & Chhaava to generate theatrical legs before premiering on the digital platform. It’s not just ironic — it is self-sabotage.

PVR Inox and Investor Confidence

For PVR Inox, India’s largest cinema chain, the implications are even more. Their revenue and investor confidence depend heavily on a stable exhibition model. If producers begin to cut down on the theatrical exclusivity window, audiences will no longer feel the urgency to watch a film in cinemas. A Rs 150 movie ticket will lose out to a Rs 149/month subscription service offering instant access to the same content within days.

The urgency for content consumption on the big screen taking a back seat could trigger a domino effect: declining footfalls, falling share prices, reduced cashflows for exhibitor chains, and ultimately, the collapse of a theatrical-first release culture that has defined Hindi cinema for decades.

The Star System Collapse

One of the lesser-discussed but equally critical risks is the eventual collapse of the star system that exists in the Hindi Film Industry. The theatrical model has historically thrived on star power — a ticket sale is an active endorsement from an audience member. In the streaming world, the dynamic of star-power disappears. Films are consumed at comfort, and anyone can headline a digital release regardless of box office potential. For audience, the content is just a click away.

OTT platforms don’t need to sell tickets — they often sell access. Without the filter of theatrical validation, the value of a star — and the incentive to create one — diminishes. The democratization of casting might sound utopian, but in reality, it does destabilize a system that has been the backbone of Indian film industry for decades.

The Streaming Monopoly

And there is a worst-case scenario as well. We can’t rule out a future where streamers dictate terms to producers, who are reduced to mere content vendors fulfilling corporate mandates. In such a world, creative risks take a backseat, box office dreams vanish, and Indian storytelling is tailored not for the silver screen, but for digital clicks and global streams. The diversity and scale that big-screen Hindi cinema offers — be it a mass entertainer or a medium-budget genre film — will vanish under the shadow of a few powerful tech giants, who have openly spoken about their intent to destroy cinema-halls in the coming 10 years,

A Call for Industry Unity

This case is a lot bigger than just Bhool Chuk Maaf. It is a test of whether the Hindi film industry can stand together to protect its long-term interests after the dust of this case settles. Producers, exhibitors, and even OTT platforms must remember: short-term gains cannot come at the cost of long-term sustainability.

An out-of-court compromise that prioritizes short-term digital revenue over theatrical sanctity might seem tempting to many, but the price could be the very soul of Indian cinema – the big screen medium, and ironically, it’s the leading theatrical player that has put the exhibition community at stake with a fight, which was more of an ego-battle.

The Mumbai High Court has delivered a legal verdict — but the industry must deliver a united, strategic one because if the theatrical window collapses, it won’t just be exhibitors who suffer - The entire star system could erode, streamers will hold all the power, and our proud tradition of cinematic storytelling could be reduced to algorithm-friendly content in an ocean of global sameness. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

