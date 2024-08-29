110+ Healthy Relationship Quotes That Signify the Strength of Love

Relationships, whether new or old, need healthy communication to keep the sparks alive. A healthy relationship is one where a couple is with each other through thick and thin and communicates openly. However, relationships are not always a smooth ride, some days you’ll be so smitten by your beloved that all you’d want to do is smother them with hugs and kisses. At other times, you might be dealing with a few challenges and find it difficult to communicate with your partner and express your feelings. This is when sharing healthy relationship quotes with your better half, which can help you convey your emotions and pull your partner closer to you.

Words are powerful enough to move mountains, and thus beautiful love quotes for a relationship can help the couple navigate the complexities of a bond and make it stronger. For instance, if you are a long-distance couple , it’s obvious that you miss your partner’s presence and feel lonely at times. Talking to each other regularly and wishing each other good morning/good night with an inspirational relationship quote can put a smile on your partner’s face.

So without any further ado, let’s take a look at this compilation of quotes about love and relationships . You can send these via text messages, post them on your social media handle and tag your bae, or jot it down on a piece of paper and hide it under your partner’s pillow to give a surprise. The choices to make your special person feel truly adorable and fall head over heels in love with you all over again are endless!

Healthy Relationship Quotes That Are Deep

1. "When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." — Harry Burns

2. “Because of you, I can feel myself slowly, but surely, becoming the me I have always dreamed of being.” — Tyler Knott Gregson

3. "There is no remedy for love but to love more." — Henry David Thoreau

4. "To be fully seen by somebody, then, and be loved anyhow — this is a human offering that can border on miraculous." — Elizabeth Gilbert

5. "Love is when you meet someone who tells you something new about yourself." — Andrew Breton

6. “Love is friendship that has caught fire. It is quiet understanding, mutual confidence, sharing, and forgiving. It is loyalty through good and bad times. It settles for less than perfection and makes allowances for human weaknesses.” — Ann Landers

7. "Love is the only gold." — Alfred Lord Tennyson, Becket

8. “You can talk with someone for years, everyday, and still, it won't mean as much as what you can have when you sit in front of someone, not saying a word, yet you feel that person with your heart, you feel like you have known the person for forever.... connections are made with the heart, not the tongue.” ― C. JoyBell C.

9. "We are most alive when we are in love." — John Updike

10. “In the end, there doesn’t have to be anyone who understands you. There just has to be someone who wants to.” — Robert Breault

11. “If she's amazing, she won't be easy. If she's easy, she won't be amazing. If she's worth it, you wont give up. If you give up, you're not worthy. ... Truth is, everybody is going to hurt you; you just gotta find the ones worth suffering for.” — Bob Marley

Cute Relationship Quotes to Celebrate All the Aww Moments

12. “For the two of us, home isn’t a place. It is a person. And we are finally home.” — Stephanie Perkins

13. “Some people come into our lives and leave footprints on our hearts and we are never ever the same.” — Flavia Weedn

14. “Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.” — Aristotle

15. “When someone loves you, the way they talk about you is different. You feel safe and comfortable.” ― Jess C. Scott

16. "I wish I had a thousand words for love, but all that comes to mind is the way you move against me while you sleep and there are no words for that.” — Brian Andreas

17. “You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known and even that is an understatement.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald

18. “I would rather share one lifetime with you, than face all of the ages of this world alone.” — J.R.R. Tolkien, The Fellowship of the Ring

19. "Fall in love with someone who makes you glad to be different." — Sue Zhao

20. "Shared joy is a double joy; shared sorrow is half a sorrow." — Swedish Proverb

21. "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." — Audrey Hepburn

22. “I love being married. It's so great to find that one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life.” — Rita Rudner

Positive Relationship Quotes

23. "For you see, each day I love you more, today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow." — Rosemonde Gérard

24. "For small creatures such as we, the vastness is bearable only through love." — Carl Sagan

25. “When we love, we always strive to become better than we are. When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too.” — Paulo Coelho

26. "Happiness is holding someone in your arms and knowing you hold the whole world." — Orhan Pamuk

27. “Love is when the other person’s happiness is more important than your own.” — H. Jackson Brown, Jr

28. "Nobody has ever measured, not even poets, how much the heart can hold." — Zelda Fitzgerald

29. “When someone else's happiness is your happiness, that is love.” ― Lana Del Rey

30. "But if you think there's any chance that I could make you happy, I wish you would let me try. Because it's the only thing I really want to do with my life." — Sally Rooney, Beautiful World, Where Are You

31. “The way happiness works is that it creates the condition for love to flourish and you cannot have one without the other, they are two sides of a coin.” ― Unknown

32. "Love is the condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own." — Robert A. Heinlein, Stranger in a Strange Land

33. “Happily ever after doesn't simply happen. We make it happen.” — Unknown

34. “I do believe in love; it’s wonderful – especially love third time around, it’s even more precious; it’s kind of amazing.” — Robin Williams

Inspirational Relationship Quotes

35. “When you stop expecting people to be perfect, you can like them for who they are.” — Donald Miller

36. “The purpose of a relationship is not to have another who might complete you, but to have another with whom you might share your completeness.” — Neale Donald Walsch

37. “Happily ever after is not a fairy tale. It’s a choice.” — Fawn Weaver

38. "There's only one thing that cuts through all our realities and that's love — the bridge between all our differences." —The L Word

39. “Love is the emblem of eternity; it confounds all notion of time; effaces all memory of a beginning, all fear of an end.” — Madame de Stael

40. “Your relationship with yourself sets the tone for every other relationship you have.” — Robert Holden

41. "Remember that creating a successful marriage is like farming: you have to start over again every morning." — H. Jackson Brown Jr.

42. “There is always some madness in love. But there is also always some reason in madness.” — Friedrich Nietzsche

43. “Be with someone who won’t stay mad at you, who can’t stand not talking to you, and who’s afraid of losing you.” — Drake

44. “Love does not begin and end the way we seem to think it does. Love is a battle, love is a war; love is a growing up.” ― James A. Baldwin

Healthy Relationship Quotes About True Love

45. "A good relationship is when someone accepts your past, supports your present, and encourages your future." — Unknown

46. "Love is but the discovery of ourselves in others, and the delight in the recognition." — Alexander Smith

47. “Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind. And, therefore is winged Cupid painted blind.” — William Shakespeare

48. “Find someone who makes reality better than dreams and do your best to deserve them.” — Shane Parrish

49. "A soulmate is someone who you carry with you forever. It's the one person who knew you and accepted you and believed in you before anyone else did or when no one else would." — Dawson's Creek

50. “Every couple needs to argue now and then. Just to prove that the relationship is strong enough to survive. Long-term relationships, the ones that matter, are all about weathering the peaks and the valleys.” ― Nicholas Sparks, Safe Haven

51. "You don't love someone for their looks, or their clothes, or for their fancy car, but because they sing a song only you can hear." — Oscar Wilde

52. “We have to recognize that there cannot be relationships unless there is commitment, unless there is loyalty, unless there is love, patience, persistence.” — Cornel West

53.“There is greatness in doing something you hate for the sake of someone you love.” — Shmuley Boteach

54. “Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.” — Maya Angelou

Loyalty Quotes for Relationships

55. “If you live to be 100, I hope I live to be 100 minus 1 day, so I never have to live without you.” — Winnie the Pooh

56. Submission is not about authority and it is not obedience; it is all about relationships of love and respect.” — Wm. Paul Young, The Shack

57. "Trust is the glue of life. It is the most essential ingredient in effective communication. It's the foundational principle that holds all relationships." — Stephen R. Covey

58. "Trust is the fruit of a relationship in which you know you are loved." — William Paul Young

59. “Anyone can give you attention and compliments… but someone who loves you will give you that plus respect, honesty, trust, and loyalty.” — Charles Orlando

60. "Commitment is what transforms a promise into a reality.” — Abraham Lincoln

61. "Honesty and loyalty are key. If two people can be honest with each other about everything, that’s probably the biggest key to success." — Taylor Lautner

62. "If we commit ourselves to one person for life, this is not, as many people think, a rejection of freedom; rather, it demands the courage to move into all the risks of freedom, and the risk of love which is permanent; into that love which is not possession but participation.” — Madeleine L'Engle

63. "Without commitment, you cannot have depth in anything, whether it's a relationship, a business or a hobby.” — Neil Strauss

64. "Don't make any promises that you can't keep." — Ann Marie Aguilar

Long-distance Relationship Quotes

65. “Do what you did at the beginning of the relationship and there won’t be an end.” — Anthony Robbins

66. "That's how you know you love someone, I guess, when you can't experience anything without wishing the other person were there to see it, too." — Kaui Hart Hemmings, The Descendents

67. "Love does not consist in gazing at each other, but in looking outward together in the same direction." — Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

68. “The pain of parting is nothing to the joy of meeting again.”— Charles Dickens

69. "The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart." — Helen Keller

70. “I think we dream so we don’t have to be apart for so long. If we’re in each other’s dreams, we can be together all the time.” — A.A. Milne, Winnie-the-Pooh

71. "It feels good to think about you when I'm warm in bed. I feel as if you're curled up there beside me, fast asleep. And I think how great it would be if it were true." — Haruki Murakami, Norwegian Wood

72. "You know you've found true love when you catch yourself falling in love with the same person over and over again, despite them being miles away from you." — Frank Lloyd Wright

73. "I fell in love with her when we were together, then fell deeper in love with her in the years we were apart." — Nicholas Sparks

74. "Distance is not for the fearful, it is for the bold. It's for those who are willing to spend a lot of time alone in exchange for a little time with the one they love. It's for those knowing a good thing when they see it, even if they don't see it nearly enough." — Meghan Daum

Romantic Relationship Quotes

75. "I want you. All of you. Your flaws. Your mistakes. Your imperfections. I want you, and only you." — John Legend

76. "Romantic love is a mental illness. But it’s a pleasurable one." — Fran Lebowitz

77. “You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” — Dr. Seuss

78. “Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will.” — Elaine Davis

79. "There is no more lovely, friendly, and charming relationship, communion, or company than a good marriage." — Martin Luther

80. “If I had a flower for every time I thought of you... I could walk through my garden forever.” — Alfred Tennyson

81. “I’ll be loving you, always with a love that’s true.” — Patsy Cline

82. “When I say I love you more, I don’t mean I love you more than you love me. I mean I love you more than the bad days ahead of us, I love you more than any fight we will ever have. I love you more than the distance between us, I love you more than any obstacle that could try and come between us. I love you the most.” — Unknown

83. "You’re the closest to heaven, that I’ll ever be." — Goo Goo Dolls

84. “I saw that you were perfect and I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect and I loved you even more.” — Angelita Lim

85. “True love lives in honesty. We work to be honest with ourselves and honest with each other.” — Unknown

Funny Relationship Quotes

86. "There’s a little bit of loser in us, just two weirdos who fell in love. I guess we’re made from the same weird stuff, so being a loser with you doesn’t suck." — Jillian Moon

87. "Remember, we're madly in love, so it's alright to kiss me anytime you feel like it." —The Hunger Games

88. "Love: Two minds without a single thought." — Philip Barry

89. "Love doesn't make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile." — Franklin P. Jones

90. "It wasn't love at first sight. It took a full five minutes." — Lucille Ball

91. "A relationship where you can be weird together is your best choice." — Paulo Coelho

92. “If love is the answer, could you please rephrase the question?” — Lily Tomlin

93. “Honestly, if you're not willing to sound stupid, you don't deserve to be in love.” — A Lot Like Love

94. "As a man in a relationship, you have a choice: You can be right or you can be happy." — Ralphie May

95. “Love is like a game of chess. Except the board is flowing water, the pieces are made of smoke and no move you make will have any effect on the outcome.” — Jerry Seinfeld

Healthy Relationship Quotes That Talk About Gratitude

96. “Joy is the simplest form of gratitude.” — Karl Barth

97. “There are many things about which I am thankful for in my life, and you are at the top of my list.” — Unknown

98. “Today I choose to live with gratitude for the love that fills my heart, the peace that rests within my spirit, and the voice of hope that says all things are possible.” — Anonymous

99. “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.” — John F. Kennedy

100. “Many beautiful things cannot be seen or touched; they are felt with the heart. What you've done for me is one of them, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart!” — Anonymous

Meaningful Relationship Quotes

101. “Don’t compare your beginning to someone else’s middle.” — Tim Hiller

102. "Love has no age, no limit; and no death." — John Galsworthy

103. "Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage." — Lao Tzu

104. "To say that one waits a lifetime for his soulmate to come around is a paradox. People eventually get sick of waiting, take a chance on someone, and by the art of commitment become soulmates, which takes a lifetime to perfect." — Criss Jami

105. "Love doesn't grow at a steady rate, but advances in surges, bolts, and wild leaps." — Ian McEwan

106. “A loving relationship is one in which the loved one is free to be himself — to laugh with me, but never at me; to cry with me, but never because of me; to love life, to love himself, to love being loved. Such a relationship is based upon freedom and can never grow in a jealous heart.” — Leo F. Buscaglia

107. "From all the offspring of the earth and heaven, love is the most precious." ― Sappho

108. "Love is when he gives you a piece of your soul, that you never knew was missing." — Torquato Tasso

109. “A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.” — Mignon McLaughlin

110. "Being married is like having somebody permanently in your corner. It feels limitless, not limited." — Gloria Steinem

111. “It is only when we no longer compulsively need someone that we can have a real relationship with them.” — Anthony Storr

Short Quotes About Relationships

112. "Don't ever think I fell for you or fell over you. I didn't fall in love; I rose in it." —Toni Morrison, Jazz

113. “To me, you are perfect.” —– Mark, Love Actually

114. "Never above you. Never Below you. Always beside you." — Walter Winchell

115. “I am in you, and you in me, mutual in divine love.” — William Blake

116. "I kiss your vision as it rises before my mind." — Winston Churchill

117. "I love you. I've loved you since the first moment I saw you. I guess maybe I've even loved you before I saw you." — A Place in the Sun

118. “I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow.” —– Leo Christopher

119. "If one day the moon calls you by your name don't be surprised, because every night I tell her about you." — Shahrazad al-Khalij

120. “Love is the answer.” — John Lennon

121. "Love me — that's all I ask of you." — Phantom of the Opera

Being In a Healthy Relationship Quotes

122. “Love is something eternal; The aspects may change, but not the essence.” — Vincent van Gogh

123. "If the sun refused to shine, I would still be loving you. When mountains crumble to the sea, there will still be me and you." — Led Zeppelin

124. "All, everything that I understand, I understand only because I love." — Leo Tolstoy, War And Peace

125. “We loved with a love that was more than love.” — Edgar Allan Poe

126. “You are the sunshine of my life.” — Stevie Wonder

127. "If you find me not within you, you will never find me. For I have been with you, from the beginning of me." — Rumi

128. “I want to fall asleep next to you every night, as your silent sleeping brings peace, and the only thought I want to have each morning is waking up to see your face.” — Unknown

129. "I love you more than I have ever found a way to say to you." — Ben Folds

130. "In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine." — Maya Angelou

131. "In my opinion, the best thing you can do is find someone who loves you for exactly what you are. Good mood, bad mood, ugly, pretty, handsome, what have you." — Juno

Healthy Relationship Quotes for Inspiration During Challenging Times

132. “Patience is the mark of true love. If you truly love someone, you will be more patient with that person.” — Thich Nhat Hanh

133. “I choose to be with you here and now.” — Unknown

134. “In a healthy relationship, it's not about control, it's about care.” — Unknown

135. “When you feel like you’re at the end of your rope, tie a knot and hold on.” — Franklin D.

136. “Nothing is perfect. Life is messy. Relationships are complex. Outcomes are uncertain. People are irrational.” — Pietro Aretino

137. “In relationships, the little things are the big things.” — Stephen R. Covey

138. “All relationships have problems. Your ability to overcome them defies your relationship strength.” — Unknown

When a person strikes the right chord in your heart, it’s inevitable to feel love, care, and all the positive emotions rising in your heart. In the realm of love, even the most romantic person sometimes fails to convert thoughts into words — after all, there’s so much to say to convey your deep feelings and make your partner feel special. Make the best use of healthy relationship quotes and share them with the apple of your eye to sweeten the bond.