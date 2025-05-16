‘Most idiotic person,’ Karan Johar slams people calling THIS SOTY star a nepo kid: ‘Am I the face of Bollywood hate…’

Filmmaker Karan Johar has given many hit films to the industry. He has also launched several star kids and faced backlash for the same. He has been criticized several times and was even called the ‘flag bearer of nepotism.’ Now, the filmmaker opened up on the same and defended his Student Of The Year star Alia Bhatt for being called a ‘nepo kid.’ He shared that anyone branding her with such labels is the ‘most idiotic person on this planet.’ He also opened up on being the ‘face of Bollywood hate.’

In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Karan Johar was asked about the allegations of Dharma’s biases towards star kids, and he denied it. He shared that it is absolutely false and asked people to check out their roster.

The filmmaker also admitted that he is not bothered by these allegations and will continue working with stars if he finds them talented. He said, “Am I the face of Bollywood hate, and if I am, then ‘thank you’ for giving me this elevation. But do I deserve it? I don’t think so.”

KJo also opened up on Alia Bhatt being called a ‘nepo kid’ and slammed people saying, “Have you seen Highway? Have you seen Udta Punjab? Have you seen Raazi? Have you seen Gangubai? Just watch her films.” He further added, “If you're still calling her a nepo kid, then you’ve got to be the most idiotic person on this planet. And no one can help you.”

In the same interview, Karan Johar also shared that watching Babil Khan’s meltdown video, he felt terrible, just like a parent, as he also has two children.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Love & War. She will star alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor and actor Vicky Kaushal. Love & War is all set to hit the theaters on March 20, 2026, but the release might be delayed.

Apart from this, Alia is now all set to attend the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

